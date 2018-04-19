Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL


WATCH Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL

GRRRL delivered a mind-blowing performance of energy and vocal skill at the closing celebrations of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in Australia last Sunday evening.

  • Published:
Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL play

Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The all-female international band, GRRRL, delivered a mind-blowing performance of energy and vocal skill at the closing celebrations of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in Australia last Sunday evening.

The massive beach side main stage venue came alive as Ghanaian lead singer Wiyaala and her band members mesmerised the Australian crowd with a spell binding fusion of machine gun rapping from AWA of Zimbabwe, raucous dancehall riddims from Brazil’s Lei Di Dai, soaring traditional folk melodies from Bangladesh’s Sohini Alam and the politically charged bars of Mercury prize winner Speech Da Belle from the UK.

The hour long set resounded to pumping dark techno, ghetto bass, hip hop, dancehall, reggae, soul and electronica beats all directed and produced by Brazil's Laima Leyton (Mixhell/Soulwax).

GRRRL’s Australian tour continues with back to back shows in Melbourne at Le Curtin, The Red Rattler and The Lord Gladstone in Sydney before flying back to the UK at the weekend.

GRRRL has been described as “a bespoke electronic music collaboration between independent, revolutionary women artists from around the world, coming together to tell their collective stories of life, conflict, inequality and change through music”.

Drawing on their different cultures and musical styles, GRRRL’s music fuses together sounds of dark techno, ghetto bass, hip-hop, dancehall, reggae, soul and electronica.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

“Thank You Tour”: Teephlow tours Central Region after VGMA 2018 win “Thank You Tour” Teephlow tours Central Region after VGMA 2018 win
WATCH: Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase" WATCH Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"
Music Video: Strongman - Life Freestyle Music Video Strongman - Life Freestyle
Photos: Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio Photos Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio
Issa Collabo: Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker Issa Collabo Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker
New Music: Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz) New Music Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz)

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Lady Kess - To Wo Boase Music Video Lady Kess - To Wo Boase
Video: Strongman - Life Freestyle Video Strongman - Life Freestyle
Video: Mantse AY - Nyame Watse Video Mantse AY - Nyame Watse



Top Articles

1 VGMA Aftermath Ebony didn’t deserve 'Artiste of the Year' - Socrate Safobullet
2 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod. by JMJ)bullet
3 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see...bullet
4 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - Father claimsbullet
5 VGMAs aftermath M.anifest consoles King Promise after VGMA lossbullet
6 Music Video Juni Hype - Lock off + Giver of Lifebullet
7 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
8 Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death...bullet
9 Photos Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studiobullet
10 Jubilation Thousands welcome Fancy Gadam to Tamalebullet

Related Articles

Music Video Strongman - Life Freestyle
Photos Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio
Issa Collabo Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker
New Music Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz)
New Music Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. by Kayso)
Music Video Mantse AY - Nyame Watse
New Music Kofi Mante - Okwantuni (Prod. by Nakay Mix)
DahRealDude US-Ghanaian rapper shows off stack of dollars in new video “I Get It”
Fancy Gadam Singer brags; says he is the only artiste in Ghana with loyal fanbase
Adepa 19-year-old singer drops debut single “Condemn” (LISTEN)

Top Videos

1 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
2 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
3 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
4 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
5 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
6 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
7 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
8 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet
9 Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
10 Music Video DahRealDude - I Get It feat. Lil Burna &...bullet

Music

Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. by Kayso)
New Music Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. by Kayso)
Mantse AY - Nyame Watse
Music Video Mantse AY - Nyame Watse
Kofi Mante - Okwantuni (Prod. by Nakay Mix)
New Music Kofi Mante - Okwantuni (Prod. by Nakay Mix)
DahRealDude
DahRealDude US-Ghanaian rapper shows off stack of dollars in new video “I Get It”