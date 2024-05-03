I call them on phone - Tiffany Haddish shares tactics on dealing with online trolls

"I've learned how to find people's information—like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99," Haddish explained.

"Sometimes, I get so mad that I'll get their phone number and I’ll just call them."

Haddish recounted instances where she directly contacted her detractors, catching them off guard with her response.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Oh, I have called people, honey," she said. "They be shocked that I called. They'll be like, 'I can't believe you even saw that.' You did a whole video, [expletive]! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I'm a human being.”

Moreover, Haddish didn't shy away from engaging with her trolls on a personal level, even recalling specific conversations.

Business Insider USA

The Emmy winner's assertive approach to online harassment doesn't stop at calling out her trolls. She has also resorted to hiring a digital forensics analyst to address more serious threats.

She expressed relief upon learning that 75% of the messages originated from bots in Malaysia and Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her upcoming second memoir, titled "I Curse You with Joy," is set to be released on May 7, following her 2019 book "The Last Black Unicorn."