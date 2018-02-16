news

RECIPE NAME

How to prepare palm nut soup

COOKING TIME

1hr 25mins

RECIPE TYPE

Starter/Main course

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Boiling

NUTRITION

Palm nut soup (abekwan) is very nutritious and highly recommended for those on a ketogenic diet. Palm oil is rich in natural antioxidants. It also contains high amounts of oleic acid which are healthy fatty acid found in canola and olive oil.

Turkey berries are full of iron and are very good for people suffering from anaemia. Also good at neutralising gut acid and healing gastric ulcers. Drink palm nut soup made with turkey berries the next time you catch a flu. Prevention of kidney diseases, stroke and regular menstrual cycle are some of its magical properties.

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ kg fresh palm nuts

2 cups beduru (turkey berries)

1kg dried meat

1kg Smoked cow feat

Assorted smoked fish

4 large fresh tomatoes

1 quarter-sized Gino tomato paste

4 tbsp. freshly grounded ginger

4 tbsp. freshly grounded garlic

3 large onions

1 cup Cayenne pepper

3 large kontomire leaves

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Wash your palm nuts and turkey berries. Put into and large pot and cover with 2/3 of water. Place on high heat and let it boil over for 35-45mins.

Strain the excess water out. Pour your cooked nuts and turkey berries into a mortar. Pound until the kernels are bald and the fibre feels soft. Transfer into a large pan.

Pour hot water into the pan and stir to dissolve the pulp. Using your hand wash and squeeze out all the pulp form the fibre. Then toss the dry fibre aside. Also remove all the kernels from the pan.

Wash and place you’re your meat and cow feet into a large pot. Chop one large onion and add it. Season with ginger, garlic, tomato paste and 1 Maggie cube. Add a little water and place over medium heat for 5-10mins.

Using a colander, strain the pulp into a big bowl. Do not pour all the liquid, leave a little with the dark bits at the bottom. Repeat this process, this time over the steaming meat.

Wash your tomatoes, pepper and onions. Place them whole into the soup. Cover and allow to boil over for 20 min.

Remove your vegetables and blend them until smooth. Pour it back into the soup.

Wash your assorted dried fish. Wash and slice your kontomire or spinach. Add it to the pot with seasoning and salt to your preference.

Cover halfway with a lid and allow to simmer for 15-20mins or until oil collects at the top.

Your steaming hot palm nut soup is ready

SERVING SIZE

8-10 persons

ABOUT

Ab3nkwan, as the Akans call it is our super food all the way. Known to have originated from the forest areas of the country, palm nut soup is usually enjoyed with fufu. It can be a bit of a nuisance especially when you get your cloth stained.

This recipe is quite labour intensive and you may substitute with canned palm pulp which is as nutritious as the fresh fruits. But this recipe is worth every effort and very yummy! Don’t limited your side dishes to only fufu, try also rice, kokonte, yam, banku and rice balls. Enjoy!