Add more substance to your shito this weekend and have it double packed. Find out how to make this delicious combo through our easy, self-explanatory recipe. Cheers!!!
How to make shito with meat
45mins.
Sauce
Ghanaian
READ ALSO: How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable fried rice
Have you ever wondered, why mummy insisted you packed a bottle to the boarding house? Not only is shito packed with nutrients, but these nutrients protect against memory loss and cognitive disorders.
Now you know where the good grades come from! Amongst the benefits are, source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B-6 and iron.
READ ALSO: How to make banku and hot pepper with grilled tilapia
Note: Don not keep it on fire for long. Take it of once it’s cooked. The heat would still continue to cook it after taken off fire. Otherwise it will burn.
Makes 2 big bottles
READ ALSO: How to prepare Ghanaian yam chips and grilled goat chops
Who doesn’t like shito with meat? Especially when shito on its own is too good to be true. The only thing that humbles a waakye and kenkey customer before the Ameria and ‘D)k)no wura’. The only thing that is so spicy and yet still can’t help but continue to eat it. Our only solace lying in a chilled glass of water or juice.
Shito is everywhere from the chop boxes, to kitchens and even desk drawers. This nutritious and tasty sauce, can be made to suit your taste buds if you want it mild. And it would still be shito.
It is convenient as it can be kept fresh for months without the need to reheat it. Always use a dry, clean spoon to scoop. Here’s a recipe of how you can prepare your favorite shito ‘double packed’.