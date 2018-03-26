news

RECIPE NAME

How to make shito with meat

COOKING TIME

45mins.

RECIPE TYPE

Sauce

CUISINE

Ghanaian

NUTRITION

Making shito with meat is a one of the most brilliant ideas ever invented in the cookery world. Nutritious dried, powdered herring which is the foundation of shito gives it, its black look.

Have you ever wondered, why mummy insisted you packed a bottle to the boarding house? Not only is shito packed with nutrients, but these nutrients protect against memory loss and cognitive disorders.

Now you know where the good grades come from! Amongst the benefits are, source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B-6 and iron.

INGREDIENTS FOR SHITO WITH MEAT

2 cups powdered herrings

1 pound beef(chopped)

1 cup shrimp

1 cup Garlic (blended until smooth)

1 cup Ginger (blended until smooth)

Seasoning cube

5 large Onions (blended until smooth)

1 medium sized Tomato puree/paste

I cup powered chilli pepper

2 liters of vegetable oil

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS FOR SHITO WITH MEAT

Pour the chopped beef, some garlic, ginger and seasoning to taste. Cook until tender

Deep fry the beef in enough vegetable oil until crisp and crunchy (note: Be careful not to burn it).

With the oil still on fire, pour in your blended onions, garlic and ginger. Keep stirring to avoid sticking to the bottom of the pan. Keep this mixture on low heat until the water content is reduced and the mixture looks brown and thick.

Add your tomato puree/paste and keep stirring

Add your powered dried herring and shrimps. Keep stirring intermediately for 10 min.

Add your fried meat.

Add your powdered pepper and seasoning. Add as much as you want until its spicy enough for you. Stir to mix thoroughly. Cook for 8-10mins.

Taste for pepper and seasoning

Take off the heat and allow to cool.

Use a dry clean spoon to scope it into a clean glass container.

Note: Don not keep it on fire for long. Take it of once it’s cooked. The heat would still continue to cook it after taken off fire. Otherwise it will burn.

SERVING SIZE

Makes 2 big bottles

ABOUT SHITO WITH MEAT

Who doesn’t like shito with meat? Especially when shito on its own is too good to be true. The only thing that humbles a waakye and kenkey customer before the Ameria and ‘D)k)no wura’. The only thing that is so spicy and yet still can’t help but continue to eat it. Our only solace lying in a chilled glass of water or juice.

Shito is everywhere from the chop boxes, to kitchens and even desk drawers. This nutritious and tasty sauce, can be made to suit your taste buds if you want it mild. And it would still be shito.

It is convenient as it can be kept fresh for months without the need to reheat it. Always use a dry, clean spoon to scoop. Here’s a recipe of how you can prepare your favorite shito ‘double packed’.