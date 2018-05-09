Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 amazing health benefits of brown rice


Health Tips 5 reasons why you should eat more brown rice

Brown rice is rich in fiber, carbohydrates, and minerals like manganese and selenium which makes it one of the healthiest grains over white rice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brown rice vs white rice play

Brown rice vs white rice
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Unpolished whole grain rice or brown rice is produced by removing only the hull or the husk using a mortar and pestle or rubber rolls.

Brown rice is rich in fiber, carbohydrates, and minerals like manganese and selenium which makes it one of the healthiest grains over white rice.

  • Rich in selenium

It is rich in selenium which reduces the risk of developing common illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis.

READ ALSO: 4 quick ways to grow your eyebrows naturally

  • High in manganese

One cup of brown rice provides 80% of our daily manganese requirements. Manganese helps the body synthesize fats. Manganese also benefits our nervous and reproductive systems.

  • Rich in naturally-occurring oils

Naturally occurring oils are beneficial for the body as these healthful fats help normalize cholesterol levels.

  • Promotes weight loss

The fiber content of brown rice keeps bowel function at its peak since it makes digestion that much easier.

It is the perfect addition to the daily diet for those seeking bowel regularity. In addition, it also makes the tummy feel full which translates to smaller meal portions.

Brown rice play

Brown rice

 

READ ALSO: 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth

  • Considered whole grain

Brown rice is considered a whole grain since it hasn’t lost its “wholeness” through the refinement process. Whole grains are proven to reduce the buildup of arterial plaque and reduce the risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 amazing hair growth foods you probably didn't know Beauty Tips 5 amazing hair growth foods you probably didn't know
Vaginal Health: Try these exercises to tighten your vagina Vaginal Health Try these exercises to tighten your vagina
Beauty Tips: 4 quick ways to grow your eyebrows naturally Beauty Tips 4 quick ways to grow your eyebrows naturally
Skin Care Product: Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to buy on Mother's day Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to buy on Mother's day
Beauty Tips: 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup Beauty Tips 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup
Beauty Tips: 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth Beauty Tips 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up
Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself
Lifestyle Tips: 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible Lifestyle Tips 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible



Top Articles

1 Vaginal Health Try these exercises to tighten your vaginabullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Beauty Tips 4 quick ways to grow your eyebrows naturallybullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
6 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you...bullet
7 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
8 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palmsbullet
9 Beauty Tips These 5 foods will completely change your...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips Natural remedies to remove dark spots on your face
Photos 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable
Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian and her lovely daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine
Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed
Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Beauty Tips Try this amazing yogurt face mask to brighten your skin
Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Beauty Tips How to make your own tanning lotion in 5 simple steps

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
6 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
8 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
9 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet
10 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good...bullet

Beauty & Health

How to get rid of dark spots
Beauty Tips Natural remedies to remove dark spots on your face
Scars
Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to remove scars at home
Victoria Michaels
Beauty Tips 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro
Health Tips 5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore