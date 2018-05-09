news

Unpolished whole grain rice or brown rice is produced by removing only the hull or the husk using a mortar and pestle or rubber rolls.

Brown rice is rich in fiber, carbohydrates, and minerals like manganese and selenium which makes it one of the healthiest grains over white rice.

Rich in selenium

It is rich in selenium which reduces the risk of developing common illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis.

High in manganese

One cup of brown rice provides 80% of our daily manganese requirements. Manganese helps the body synthesize fats. Manganese also benefits our nervous and reproductive systems.

Rich in naturally-occurring oils

Naturally occurring oils are beneficial for the body as these healthful fats help normalize cholesterol levels.

Promotes weight loss

The fiber content of brown rice keeps bowel function at its peak since it makes digestion that much easier.

It is the perfect addition to the daily diet for those seeking bowel regularity. In addition, it also makes the tummy feel full which translates to smaller meal portions.

Considered whole grain

Brown rice is considered a whole grain since it hasn’t lost its “wholeness” through the refinement process. Whole grains are proven to reduce the buildup of arterial plaque and reduce the risk of heart disease and high cholesterol.