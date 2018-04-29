Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging


You already know these foods are good for your health. Turns out they can help you stay young, too.

The old saying you’ve heard all your life, “you are what you eat,” is absolutely true when talking about your skin.

A radiant and beautiful skin is dependent on an abundant supply of essential nutrients. When you improve your diet, you can vastly improve the look of your skin.

Let’s face it; no one wants to get age spots, wrinkles, dark spots, circles under their eyes, and that infamous turkey chin before their time. Well, beautiful skin is as easy as eating delicious foods every day. How much easier can it get?

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging.

1.Tomatoes

Eating this vegetables may ward off (ultra-voilet) UV-induced damage like wrinkles, thanks to lycopene, the pigment that gives them their rich red color.
And cooked tomatoes are good for your skin, too. In fact, studies show that our bodies absorb lycopene more easily from tomato paste than from fresh tomatoes.

2.Oatmeal

Eating rolled oats and other fiber-rich foods like whole-grain bread and fruit can reduce your risk of developing a host of ailments cancer, heart disease, respiratory issues, or depression. Prep an overnight oatmeal with plain Greek yogurt and fruit, or sprinkle oats on top of a smoothie bowl.

3.Free Range Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of protein and contain 9 essential amino acids, along with vitamin D, all of which are perfect for your skin.

If you have heard that eggs raise your blood cholesterol levels, you can forget about that old myth, as it has no basis in fact. Always eat free range, organic eggs, as these contain the most vitamins and protein that will help improve your skin tone.

4. Avocado Pear

Avocados are loaded with that good for your skin fat. They also contain glutathione, which is a compound that is known to fight anti-aging.

Avocados flush toxins from your body and glutathione will help stop wrinkles and acne. It’s been shown to slow or even stop the development of certain types of cancer.

5.Honey

File photo

If your sweet tooth starts acting up, try some raw, organic honey than other types of sugar. Raw honey is a natural anti-viral and is rich with antioxidants. Even though it is technically sugar, it’s natural so it doesn’t cause inflammation or red spots the way white sugar can. Honey is so good for your skin, you can even use it as a face wash.

6. Mixed Nuts

Eating nuts as part of a balanced diet can add years to your life by helping prevent chronic disease, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and cognitive decline. Nuts contain both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, and both compounds have been associated with reduced heart disease and type 2 diabetes risk.

Because all vascular factors have been related to cognition, nuts may have the potential to slow cognitive decline in older adult.

