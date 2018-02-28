This Is The Only Makeup Remover You Need To Buy

news

In order to get you the best skin and makeup tips possible, we talk to makeup artists all the time.

That's how we have the scoop on everything from how to nail your perfect neutral lip shade to wearing color-correcting makeup or glitter without looking like a hot mess.

And of course, makeup artists know about all the best products to use, including exactly what you should be putting in your cart at Sephora (it's literally their job to know!). So when they have a recommendation, we listen.

Recently, we polled makeup artists about the makeup remover they swear by—and were stunned when three of them responded with the exact same recommendation: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water ($10, amazon.com).

The cleanser and makeup remover is from a French beauty brand, which just recently became available in the United States. And it's a game-changer for many makeup artists, who are in the business of applying and removing makeup on the daily.

"I live for Bioderma," says Danielle Lewis, professional makeup artist. "It takes everything off in no time. It's clutch on set because it takes my clients from a glam red lip to ‘no makeup’ with a single swipe."

Leah London, Note Cosmetics lead makeup artist, agrees wholeheartedly. "It is what I like to call 'miracle water,'" she says. "It removes all traces of makeup and it works for all skin tones. Plus, it's gentle and soothing to the skin and doesn't leave the skin red-raw in between makeup looks when you are shooting.

A beauty must have." And makeup artist Romy Soleimani says the Bioderma micellar water is his favorite, since it "removes most non waterproof makeup debris without leaving any film."

Bioderma's version is specifically formulated for sensitive skin. It is oil-free and has no alcohol or parabens—just micelles suspended in water and soothing cucumber extract. Clean your face simply by pouring some on a cotton pad and swiping over your face, lips, and eyelids. No rinse necessary!

We at Women's Health have long been fans of micellar water (and heck, we're even using it in our hair!). But that makes us no less excited about this discovery. Given these glowing recommendations from multiple makeup artists, we know exactly which one we'll be adding to our Amazon cart.