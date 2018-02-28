Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

This Is The Only Makeup Remover You Need To Buy


Beauty Bits This is the only makeup remover you need to buy, according to makeup artists

That's how we have the scoop on everything from how to nail your perfect neutral lip shade to wearing color-correcting makeup or glitter without looking like a hot mess.

  • Published:
best makeup remover sensibio micellar water play

best makeup remover sensibio micellar water

(Photograph courtesy of Sensibio / Amazon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In order to get you the best skin and makeup tips possible, we talk to makeup artists all the time.

That's how we have the scoop on everything from how to nail your perfect neutral lip shade to wearing color-correcting makeup or glitter without looking like a hot mess.

And of course, makeup artists know about all the best products to use, including exactly what you should be putting in your cart at Sephora (it's literally their job to know!). So when they have a recommendation, we listen.

Recently, we polled makeup artists about the makeup remover they swear by—and were stunned when three of them responded with the exact same recommendation: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water ($10, amazon.com).

The cleanser and makeup remover is from a French beauty brand, which just recently became available in the United States. And it's a game-changer for many makeup artists, who are in the business of applying and removing makeup on the daily.

"I live for Bioderma," says Danielle Lewis, professional makeup artist. "It takes everything off in no time. It's clutch on set because it takes my clients from a glam red lip to ‘no makeup’ with a single swipe."

Leah London, Note Cosmetics lead makeup artist, agrees wholeheartedly. "It is what I like to call 'miracle water,'" she says. "It removes all traces of makeup and it works for all skin tones. Plus, it's gentle and soothing to the skin and doesn't leave the skin red-raw in between makeup looks when you are shooting.

A beauty must have." And makeup artist Romy Soleimani says the Bioderma micellar water is his favorite, since it "removes most non waterproof makeup debris without leaving any film."

Bioderma's version is specifically formulated for sensitive skin. It is oil-free and has no alcohol or parabens—just micelles suspended in water and soothing cucumber extract. Clean your face simply by pouring some on a cotton pad and swiping over your face, lips, and eyelids. No rinse necessary!

Want more wisdom from makeup artist? Here's what one has to say about the right way to wear eye creams:

We at Women's Health have long been fans of micellar water (and heck, we're even using it in our hair!). But that makes us no less excited about this discovery. Given these glowing recommendations from multiple makeup artists, we know exactly which one we'll be adding to our Amazon cart.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Beauty Bits: Here's what Rihanna's new Fenty beauty lipsticks look like on 3 different women Beauty Bits Here's what Rihanna's new Fenty beauty lipsticks look like on 3 different women
Beauty Tips: 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skin Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skin
Beauty Tips: How to fade acne scars with honey face mask Beauty Tips How to fade acne scars with honey face mask
Health Tips: 5 sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) you can have without knowing Health Tips 5 sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) you can have without knowing
Beauty Tips: 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skin Beauty Tips 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skin
Beauty Bits: Madonna just shared a video of her anti-aging routine and we're so confused Beauty Bits Madonna just shared a video of her anti-aging routine and we're so confused

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne
Beauty Academy: Ladies, take note of all the DON'Ts when making up Beauty Academy Ladies, take note of all the DON'Ts when making up
Beauty Tips: 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone



Top Articles

1 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Health Tips 5 sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) you can have...bullet
4 Beauty Tips 6 simple ways to get slim waist without exercise or...bullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespanbullet
8 Beauty Tips How to fade acne scars with honey face maskbullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 natural aftershave creams that will end...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment 5 classic horror films that didn't get much Oscars acclaim
World South Africa's new president names allies and rivals to cabinet
Tech Samsung announces the Galaxy S9 — here's what's new
Tech 13 Oscar best-picture nominees that critics loved but audiences didn't think were anything special
Business South Korean cosmetics lay foundation to seduce Europe
Opinion Nightmare for parents, too horrifying to see up close

Top Videos

1 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
4 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
5 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
7 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet
8 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
9 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet

Beauty & Health

dr pimple popper
Beauty Bits This is why you can't stop watching dr. Pimple popper's videos
itchy scalp
Beauty Bits This is why your scalp is so damn itchy
Salma Mumin
Beauty Tips How to do a 5-minute makeup for work
How to get ride of swollen, painful acne breakouts (Nora Gouma)
Beauty Tips 5 causes of pimples that you can easily prevent