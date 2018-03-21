Photos Nana Appiah Mensah kicks off NAM Mission nationwide tour

news

On Saturday 17th March, 2018, the NAM MISSION team founded by Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM) visited the Western Region Of Ghana to embark on a welfare state activism in a special nationwide tour dubbed 'NAM Missions National Tour'.

NAM, an abbreviation of (Nana Appiah Mensah) Mission is a missionary team with the objectives of state welfare and development for national economic growth.

In his bid to identify places and people who need development and welfare, the missionary team led by Nana Appiah Mensah who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of MenzGold and Zylofon Media has planned a national tour of fact finding throughout the 10 regions of Ghana. The tour started last weekend from the Western Region, where the team was hosted by the Member of Parliament for Evalue Gwira and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Honourable Catherine Abelema Afeku.

The honorable minister introduced Nana Appiah Mensah to the chiefs and people of Brawire in Axim where developmental discussions commenced in the areas of education, culture and some monumental facilities in the area. Nana Appiah Mensah and his NAM mission team visited some areas of interest like the slave dungeon in Axim and an island, tourist sites including some educational facilities with the mindset of giving these places a facelift and refurbishment.

The Chief and his elders enumerated some of the challenges in their area and took Nana Appiah Mensah on a tour where he visited the Community Development Vocational Technical Institute. Though the tour was aimed at the Western region, the NAM mission team paid a courtesy call on the Chief and elders of Winneba on their way to Axim. The chief of Winneba Neenyi Kobina Ghartey VII welcomed the team in his palace and asked them to support their Aboakyir festival which has international media appeal and market appeal.

The founder of NAM Mission was given a traditional title called “Suopi” Nana Appiah Mensah which is a name given to a warrior chief in Winneba. The titles did not end in Winneba alone as the chief of Brawire in Axim Nana Adusei II also conferred on Nana Appiah Mensah a title “Nana Gorkeh” which stands for development and civilization. With excitement, Nana Appiah Mensah accepted all the titles and promised to support them anytime they call on him.

The highlight of the tour was the second stop over whilst enroute to Accra where Nana Appiah Mensah made a surprise visit to his alma mater Adisadel College to motivate and inspire the students to reach higher heights after visiting his family in Cape Coast. The excited students welcomed him and his entourage singing their school anthem and chanting jama songs.

He gave the entertainment prefect of the school a financial donation and promised them a massive and an official return for other pertinent discussions bothering on students welfare.

The tour continues to the rest of the regions in the coming weeks as the agenda is to visit all the 10 regions of Ghana within the year 2018 and beyond. Nana Appiah Mensah was full of thanks and gratitude to the team who made the tour possible and the chiefs and people of the areas we visited whilst pledging his support to them in the days ahead.