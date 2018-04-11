6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding

news

White

Keep the white dress with a hefty price tag for the naming ceremony or your cousin's naming ceremony.

It is the number-one wedding-guest faux pas that everyone should know unless the couple requests all their guests to attend their wedding in a white dress. Then go then and steal attention with looks.

A color close to white

Don't wear any shade of white; steer clear of off-white, beige, champagne, cream, or any other super-light color that could be mistaken for white when the lights are dim. It’s just not worth it.

If you are married, you can wear white during your wedding anniversary and if you yet to walk down the aisle, the chance will come soon. Let the bride and groom enjoy their special day and save your white dress for a special occasion that doesn’t involve vows.

Red

Unless you are a bitter ex-girlfriend who wants to cause confusion at the event, don't wear red to any wedding.

Red, a bold color that catches the eye and everyone's attention will be on you. Bright red is just too loud and distracting. Deep cranberry is a good alternative.

The color the bridesmaids are wearing

Who goes to a wedding uninvited? There is no shame asking the couple for a heads-up on what color the bridesmaids' dresses are.

This will save you from disgrace instead of showing up like a third wheel. Communication is the key if you don't want to feel uncomfortable.

Denim

It is acceptable to send your wedding parcel a day ahead and miss the wedding then show up in a denim.

We don't care whether the bride is fashionable or not, save your old faded jeans and crop top for the bachelorette or after party.

Glitter, Glitter, Glitter Everywhere

Glitter dress is perfect for stylish date nights. Don't under any circumstance wear a skimpy shimmery dress to a wedding.

All eyes should be on the bride, and your attention-seeking dress may ruin her big moment to shine.