Zylofon boss looks regal in this traditional attire


Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks regal in this traditional attire

Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah has joined our list of fashionable rich men who love also fashion.

Stonebwoy, Nana Appiah Mensah and Shatta Wale play

Stonebwoy, Nana Appiah Mensah and Shatta Wale
CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, and his signees were among the personalities and celebrities who stormed Ashanti Region over the weekend for the annual Akwasidae festival.

Contrary to public opinion about rich men, one of Ghana's millionaire, Mr. Mensah finds time to invest in his looks and also spends quality time with his lovely family.

 

He looked ethereal in his traditional attire, kente paired with a white shirt for the auspicious event. Mr. Mensah spotted his local scandals and enviable gold watch.

Nana Appiah gave us a similar look when he received lifetime achievement awards at the 2017 EMY Award and we were totally stunned. What were you expecting? He was in the company of celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Sima Brew who also looked gorgeous for the occasion.

