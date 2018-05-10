15 keto-friendly dessert recipes because life sucks without sweets

Thanks to avocados and coconut sugar, these brownies make the keto cut.
Thanks to avocados and coconut sugar, these brownies make the keto cut.
The first two words are "cookie dough"; do you really need to know more?
ALSO READ: 9 science-backed ways to lose weight without going on a diet
I'd make a Bugs Bunny joke here, but I respect these too much.
These babies are perfect for tea time (or anytime, TBH).
I'll be so disappointed if you don't bring these to a summer cookout.
Guys! Nutella!
Sry, mom; your strawberry rhubarb pie has been replaced.
These are so dreamy - or do we mean creamy? (We mean both.)
BRB, crying tears of joy over these.
Because you can't go wrong with berries and chocolate.
Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.
Chocolate? Peanut butter?? Cheesecake??? Sold!
Really though, who needs ice cream when you have this?
Is it just me, or do these look exactly like Tagalongs?