How to make delicious pancakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Pancakes are known to be a popular breakfast treat and can also be eaten as amazing snacks. Spice them up with different toppings, which could be sweet and savoury like sugar, syrup, honey, lemon or berries.
How to make Ghanaian pancakes
10 min.
Main meal
Greek
Frying
READ ALSO:
How to prepare spicy fried yam
Pancakes are also a good source of minerals and vitamins. Adding fruits to your batter when making pancakes adds more nutrients to it. You can also opt to use whole wheat flour to make your pancakes healthier
READ ALSO: How to make Nutella pancakes