Home > Lifestyle >

How to make delicious pancakes


Pulse Food How to make delicious pancakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way play

pancakes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pancakes are known to be a popular breakfast treat and can also be eaten as amazing snacks. Spice them up with different toppings, which could be sweet and savoury like sugar, syrup, honey, lemon or berries.

RECIPE NAME

How to make Ghanaian pancakes

COOKING TIME

10 min.

RECIPE TYPE

Main meal

CUISINE

Greek

COOKING METHOD

Frying

 

READ ALSO:

How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'

How to make crab cakes

How to prepare spicy fried yam

NUTRITION

Pancakes are made with flour which is full of carbohydrates. The body turns carbs into glucose which fuels the brain with energy keeping you active and smart all morning.

Pancakes are also a good source of minerals and vitamins. Adding fruits to your batter when making pancakes adds more nutrients to it. You can also opt to use whole wheat flour to make your pancakes healthier

READ ALSO: How to make Nutella pancakes

INGREDIENTS

  1. 200g All-purpose flour
  2.  4 large eggs
  3. 600ml full cream milk
  4.  50g granulated Sugar
  5. Pinch of salt
  6. Vegetable oil
  7. 100ml honey
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
Heartbreaking: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
Pulse Fashion: See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards Pulse Fashion See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards
Wedding Tips: 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day
Relationship Tips: 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual
Seductive Enough? 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies Seductive Enough? 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up
Relationship: 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies Relationship 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies
Relationship: Signs she wants to be your girlfriend Relationship Signs she wants to be your girlfriend



Top Articles

1 Bishop Oyedepo Leads Richest Pastors in the World and their net worth -...bullet
2 Luxurious Residential Here's how much you'd have to pay to get an...bullet
3 Pulse Food How to make delicious pancakesbullet
4 Pulse List 5 industrious female celebrities in Ghanabullet
5 For Couples 5 reasons why married couple use condomsbullet
6 Money Fall On You This 24 carat gold billionaire's ice cream...bullet
7 Ghanaian Dishes 4 foods you only get to enjoy in the Ashanti...bullet
8 Healthy Testicles How to keep your balls in checkbullet
9 Photos These luxury cars just arrived in Ghanabullet
10 Fertility Boosters 9 foods that will aid you get...bullet

Related Articles

Seductive Enough? 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich
Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin
Relationship Tips 5 signs he wants to marry you
Pulse Food How to prepare doughnuts
Wedding Tips 7 wedding style inspirations for Muslim Brides
Seductive Enough? 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich

Lifestyle

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
How to make a perfect sandwich
Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich
Avocado oil
Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin
Relationship Tips 5 signs he wants to marry you