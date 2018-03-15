Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more


Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more

The duo walked down the aisle last month, February 2018 in a glamorous ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more play

MP's lavish wedding is everything and more

(Cliq Kofi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Member of Parliament for the Nkwanta North constituency in the Volta Region Bless John Oti and his beautiful financée, Aku Sika walked down the aisle last month, February 2018 in a glamorous ceremony.

Born on October 19, 1979, at Saboba, Oti Bless wore an all-blue traditional kaftan for the engagement while his bride looked regal in form-fitting kente apparel with her long silky hair cascading around her shoulders as she smiled for the cameras.His lovely changed into another jaw-dropping kente fabric for the traditional message.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey

Aku Sika’s white gown was magnificent. Her hairstyle, makeup and wedding shoe matched perfectly with her stunning dress.

The handsome groom, Oti bless also sported white and wine colours for his big wedding.

Oti Bless holds a Diploma in Youth Development and Work which he obtained at the University of Ghana, Legon from 2010 to 2012 and proceeded to the Cape Coast University for his MA in Democracy, Governance, Law, and Development between 2012 to 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wedding Tips: 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day
Relationship Tips: 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual
Wedding Tips: 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Personality Check: Check out what your birth month says about you Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about you
Wedding Tips: 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Photo: Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tip: Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend Relationship Tip Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend
Lifestyle: Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship Lifestyle Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship
Relationship: 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship Relationship 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship



Top Articles

1 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexualbullet
3 Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoonbullet
4 Wedding Tips Check out 7 Ghanaian brides who look radiant in...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your...bullet
6 Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than...bullet
9 Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian manbullet

Related Articles

Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day
Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual
Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about you
Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday
Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
3 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
4 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
5 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in...bullet
6 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
7 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
8 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Ameyaw Debrah and his wife, Akua Darkoa
Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony
'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess'
Sex & Relationships 'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess'