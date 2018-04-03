Home > News > Business >

13 things you cannot do without a TIN in Ghana


Tax Identification Number 13 things you cannot do without a TIN in Ghana

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, said at a press briefing that persons without a TIN will be unable to open a bank account, file a case in court, acquire a passport or obtain a driving licence among others.

  • Published:
The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti play

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Effective April 1, 2018, it will be impossible for people not registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to be issued with a Tax Identification Number (TIN) to do any official business and access some basic public services in the country.

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, said at a press briefing that persons without a TIN will be unable to open a bank account, file a case in court, acquire a passport or obtain a driving licence among others.

A TIN is a unique 11-digit number generated by the GRA for persons including corporate entities upon application. It is part of efforts to improve tax compliance and broaden the tax net.

READ ALSO: Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in profits in 2017

It is free to obtain the TIN. The GRA has urged the general public to report unscrupulous people who demand payment for the process.

The GRA as part of its operational standards pledges to generate the number within 48 hours upon application accompanied with a valid national identification number such as Driver’s license, Passport, Voter’s ID.

Below is the list of things you cannot do without a TIN in Ghana below;

1. Clear goods from the port

2. Register your land document with the Lands Commission

3. Obtain a tax clearance certificate from GRA

4. Open a bank account

5. Register your company at the Registrars General's Department or any District Assembly office

6. Receiving any payment from the Controller and Accountant General or a District Assembly in respect of a contract for the supply of any goods or provisions of any services

READ ALSO: Drop in tariff is due to renegotiated Karpower deal – Energy Min.

7. Obtain payment for contracts done for the government

8. File a case at the courts

9. Obtain a passport from the passport office

10. Obtain a drivers license and register your vehicle at the DVLA

11. Bid for contracts from a government agency

12. Conduct business with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies

13. Cannot conduct business with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In Parliament: Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament over GH¢28.8m contract In Parliament Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament over GH¢28.8m contract
Cost of Power: Electricity tariff reduction takes effect today Cost of Power Electricity tariff reduction takes effect today
Banking In Ghana: Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in profits in 2017 Banking In Ghana Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in profits in 2017
Karpower: Drop in tariff is due to renegotiated Karpower deal – Energy Min. Karpower Drop in tariff is due to renegotiated Karpower deal – Energy Min.
Vessel Hijack: Ghana navy rescue vessel hijacked by Nigerian pirates Vessel Hijack Ghana navy rescue vessel hijacked by Nigerian pirates
Vessel Hijack: Ghanaian vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates Vessel Hijack Ghanaian vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates

Recommended Videos

Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes



Top Articles

1 Cost of Power Electricity tariff reduction takes effect todaybullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for...bullet
4 In Parliament Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament over...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Vessel Hijack Ghana navy rescue vessel hijacked by Nigerian...bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 In Kumasi Serious fight breaks between KMA decongestion...bullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 Banking In Ghana Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

Oil Production In Ghana FPSO Kwame Nkrumah to shut down for repairs
Spin The Wheel Promo MTN presents cars, mobile phones and cash prices to winners of ‘Spin the Wheel’ promo
Karpower Ship
Karpower Deal NPP government extends Karpower deal by 10 years
Collapse of Banks EOCO summons directors of UT and Capital banks