13 things you cannot do without a TIN in Ghana

Effective April 1, 2018, it will be impossible for people not registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to be issued with a Tax Identification Number (TIN) to do any official business and access some basic public services in the country.

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, said at a press briefing that persons without a TIN will be unable to open a bank account, file a case in court, acquire a passport or obtain a driving licence among others.

A TIN is a unique 11-digit number generated by the GRA for persons including corporate entities upon application. It is part of efforts to improve tax compliance and broaden the tax net.

It is free to obtain the TIN. The GRA has urged the general public to report unscrupulous people who demand payment for the process.

The GRA as part of its operational standards pledges to generate the number within 48 hours upon application accompanied with a valid national identification number such as Driver’s license, Passport, Voter’s ID.

Below is the list of things you cannot do without a TIN in Ghana below;

1. Clear goods from the port

2. Register your land document with the Lands Commission

3. Obtain a tax clearance certificate from GRA

4. Open a bank account

5. Register your company at the Registrars General's Department or any District Assembly office

6. Receiving any payment from the Controller and Accountant General or a District Assembly in respect of a contract for the supply of any goods or provisions of any services

7. Obtain payment for contracts done for the government

8. File a case at the courts

9. Obtain a passport from the passport office

10. Obtain a drivers license and register your vehicle at the DVLA

11. Bid for contracts from a government agency

12. Conduct business with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies

13. Cannot conduct business with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies