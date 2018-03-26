Home > News > Business >

BoG cuts policy rate to 18%


Economy of Ghana BoG cuts policy rate to 18%

The Governor of the BoG Dr Ernest Addison said the decision is based on the central bank’s moves to achieve the annual inflation target.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reduced the policy rate to 18 percent from 20 percent.

The Governor of the BoG Dr Ernest Addison announced this at a press conference held on Monday (March 26, 2018).

Dr Addison said the decision is based on the central bank’s moves to achieve the annual inflation target.

The policy rate is the rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks for onward lending to their customers.

READ ALSO: It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG

He added that prices of Ghana’s main primary exports on the international commodity market have rebounded over the first two months of 2018.

“Crude oil prices have gained the most since the fourth quarter of 2017 reaching $69.1 per barrel in January 2018, but have since moderated on the back of increased production and rising US shale output. Gold prices have also performed better, largely driven by a weak US dollar and steady purchase and holdings of gold by central banks. Following some price depression in 2017, on account of excess supply, cocoa prices are gradually on the mend. The main price drivers are strong grind data from Europe, and renewed concerns of adverse short-term weather patterns across the West African sub-region.”

He added that Prices of Ghana’s main primary exports on the international commodity market have rebounded somewhat over the first two months of 2018.

Crude oil prices have gained the most since the fourth quarter of 2017 reaching US$69.1 per barrel in January 2018, but have since moderated on the back of increased production and rising US shale output.

READ ALSO: Pay for the loans you borrow – Terkper to government

Gold prices have also performed better, largely driven by a weak US dollar and steady purchase and holdings of gold by central banks. Following some price depression in 2017, on account of excess supply, cocoa prices are gradually on the mend.

The main price drivers are strong grind data from Europe and renewed concerns of adverse short-term weather patterns across the West African sub-region.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has confirmed the implementation of the Ghana reference rate which will come into force next week.

This is expected to bring some transparency in the calculation of interest rate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final Travel Trivia Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
Economy of Ghana: Gov’t is building most business-friendly economy – Nana Addo Economy of Ghana Gov’t is building most business-friendly economy – Nana Addo
Borrowing Government: Pay for the loans you borrow – Terkper to government Borrowing Government Pay for the loans you borrow – Terkper to government
Tech: Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launched in Ghana Tech Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launched in Ghana
UG Financial Crisis: It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG UG Financial Crisis It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG
Job Creation: Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumia Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumia

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking In Ghana 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governorbullet
2 Importing Frozen Chicken Government ‘bans’ importation of frozen chickenbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 BOG Unibank drops arbitration plans over BoG takeoverbullet
6 Ponzi Scheme Thousands of Ghanaians lose millions to Savana...bullet
7 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of...bullet
8 Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back –...bullet
9 Police Service Debt Vodafone cuts off line to Ghana...bullet
10 Housing In Ghana Overview of State of Housing in Accra...bullet

Top Videos

1 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
2 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
6 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Dr Bawumia
Crime In Ghana Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia
The event sought to empower organisations on how to leverage innovative digital technologies to drive innovation and reinvent their business models.
SAP Innovation Day SAP Africa holds innovation day; advises companies and government to adopt new technologies
Kofi Amoabeng
Unibank Takeover Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying”
Kofi Amoabeng, UT Boss
UT Collapse Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back