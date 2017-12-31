Home > News > Business >

Fuel :  NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol


Fuel NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol

The move, a statement from the NPA explained, was due to drop in crude oil prices and stable exchange rate.

  Published:
play Hassan Tampuli, NPA boss.
The National Petroleum Authority has assured of stable prices of LPG and petrol as the nation prepares to usher in the new year.

The move, a statement from the NPA explained, was due to drop in crude oil prices and stable exchange rate.

"This is in line with a drop in crude and petroleum prices on the world market, as well as stability in the exchange rate,” the statement explained.

Also, the NPA says it has “activated the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy to stem potential upward adjustment in the price of diesel.”

It also promised to monitor the situation to ensure consumers enjoy the full benefits of the reduction.

“The NPA wishes to assure the public of its commitment to monitor the situation in order to ensure the full benefit of the reduction is felt,” the statement further indicated.

