Home > News > Business >

HMD Global visits 4Syte TV to kick of partnership


HMD Global visits 4Syte TV to kick of partnership

Nokia Smartphones on Android OS to be lead brand headlining upcoming 4Syte events.

  • Published:
Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global being interviewed by a 4Syte TV Presenter play

Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global being interviewed by a 4Syte TV Presenter
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

HMD Global, The Home of Nokia Phones, paid a courtesy call on management of 4Syte TV to kick-off a partnership between the two companies.

The partnership agreement is for Nokia Smartphones on Android OS to be the lead sponsor to headline promotional and on-ground activities for a series of 4Syte TV activities starting with 4Syte TVs 2018 Pent Hall Week activation.

READ ALSO: 10 best smartphones in Ghana and what you need to know about them

Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global led the delegation to the 4Syte TV mansion where 4Syte TV executives showed them around the outfit’s studios and entertainment spaces.

Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global play

Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global

 

The visit also featured a discussion with 4Syte TV Founder, Ignace Hego and Chairman, Mike Cooke as well as interactions with influencers and student representatives. It concluded with an exclusive interview between the head of marketing and Wendy, one of 4Syte TVs top presenters.

On the partnership and visit, Mr Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global, said the company believes establishing a long-lasting relationship with 4Syte TV is beneficial to both companies, hence their visit to kick-off the partnership.

Board Chairman of 4Styte TV (right) in a conversation with Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global play

Board Chairman of 4Styte TV (right) in a conversation with Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global

 

He said, “HMD Global recognises 4Syte’s significance in the youth and entertainment space in Ghana and sees parallels in how both companies promote positive entertaining impactful lifestyles as represented by Nokia Smartphones on Android.

Specifically for 4Syte TVs viewers and followers, Mr Balogun said, “Nokia Smartphones on Android OS come in top of the range with specs that any young or youthful person seeks in a smartphone. Great camera, beautiful design, strong operating system, sleek feel and a great clutter free display. Each specific phone comes with its own benefits and special features that make it unique for different categories of users. We look forward to successful events and partnerships such as this one with 4Syte TV where we can directly engage our consumers.

play

 

On his part, Founder of 4Syte TV, Ignace Hego said, “As the top entertainment platform in Ghana, we are keen to partner with brands encouraging the use of entertainment to positively influence the young and young at heart. It is a credible partnership for us because the Nokia phone brand is international and we believe our activities are on par with international standards. It makes sense for us to partner HMD Global especially with their new range of smartphones on Android. Our first activity is the upcoming Pent Hall festivities first week of March. We assure HMD Global they will not be disappointed to be involved in such a big way.

4Syte TVs Pent Hall Week activation takes place from March 2-4.

 

Last year HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones launched the new range of Nokia phones on Android operating systems.

From affordable entry-level handsets to powerhouse top-end superphones, each phone is suited to a different sort of user, with dual-sim versions on offer. The company has kept what many people loved about the brand – high quality externals, nicely optimised hardware, and plenty of care and attention put into the audiovisual and camera experiences with the jewel in the crown being the Android software.

READ ALSO: 6 phones to look forward to in the first half of 2018

Find out more about the Nokia Smartphones on Android OS range via www.facebook.com/Nokia #IconicDuo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes
Auditor General: Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo
Egg Consumption In Ghana: Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017
Software Scandal: EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal
In Accra: Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Excise Tax Stamp Act: Gov’t threatens to sanction businesses that fail to comply with Tax Stamp Policy Excise Tax Stamp Act Gov’t threatens to sanction businesses that fail to comply with Tax Stamp Policy

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their...bullet
2 Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandalbullet
3 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs...bullet
4 Ernst & Young (EY) Report Ghana rises to 4th position on the...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
8 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
9 Roads Networks Ghana has poor road infrastructure - Reportbullet
10 Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutesbullet

Related Articles

Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes
Best smartphones in Ghana 10 best smartphones in Ghana and what you need to know about them
Good For Him Youth to receive 20 lashes for stealing mobile phone
Finance Biggest earnings day of the season: Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now
Tech 6 phones to look forward to in the first half of 2018
Strategy Here's the list of 15 powerhouse European executives who had dinner with Trump at Davos
Crpto-Business This 16-year-old Ghanaian makes millions from bitcoin
Tech Here's when Google, Samsung, and LG's 2018 flagships will potentially launch (GOOGL)
Tech The 10 best smartphones you can buy right now - ranked by price
Finance Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet

Business

David Ampofo Writes Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa?
Jospong boss Joseph Agyapong
Youth in Sanitation module YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion
The Finance Minister of Singapore, Heng Swee Keat
In Singapore Government to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus budget
UT Bank
Collapsed Banks Assets of UT Bank and Capital Bank for sale