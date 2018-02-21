Home > News > Business >

Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa?


David Ampofo Writes Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa?

Agricultural policy needs to be spot on because that is where initial improvement in the standard of living is more likely to come from simply because the majority of Ghana's population is engaged in one form of agriculture or the other.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Government launched a major agricultural initiative this week - a Cashew Development Plan to diversify Ghana's agriculture through transforming cashew into a major cash crop. Like cocoa?

Will it bring in as much foreign exchange as cocoa? Cocoa brings in what - $700 million a year? Is that about the same as what Oil brings in? I'm trying to understand how significant this initiative is.

play

 

I wish more time was spent explaining these major moves. Publication on the front page of the Daily Graphic about a launch of this and a launch of that are wholly inadequate.

The Ministry should be out there now selling the plan and creating enthusiasm for it. Ghanaians need to get excited about something other than church, and political parties.

play

 

They need to understand the thinking behind such a policy so that they can defend it when new governments emerge to ditch it or as is more often preferred, introduce a rival to it.

How has government arrived at cashew? Why not oil palm? Why not rubber? Why a 10-year plan and not a 20-year plan?

I found out from the report that Cashew is Ghana's leading nontraditional export. Ok. So we can see why. Build upon what you got.

Was this a position once held by pineapple? What crop did cashew overtake? Or has it always been the leader? If it was not cashew, where would the government seek the diversification from?

play

 

By the way, is there going to be a Cashew Board like Cocoa Board? If the answer is yes, why?

Agricultural policy needs to be spot on because that is where initial improvement in the standard of living is more likely to come from simply because the majority of Ghana's population is engaged in one form of agriculture or the other.

Cocoa is our main cash crop and has carried the load alone for far too long.

Are we saying that Cashew will be our next Cocoa?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Youth in Sanitation module: YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion Youth in Sanitation module YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion
In Singapore: Government to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus budget In Singapore Government to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus budget
Collapsed Banks: Assets of UT Bank and Capital Bank for sale Collapsed Banks Assets of UT Bank and Capital Bank for sale
Street Lights In Ghana: ECG is not responsible for your street lights – ECG PRO Street Lights In Ghana ECG is not responsible for your street lights – ECG PRO
Petroleum Prices: Gov't to reduce fuel prices by 4% after 28% jump Petroleum Prices Gov't to reduce fuel prices by 4% after 28% jump
In US: Stock markets spooked by US inflation figures In US Stock markets spooked by US inflation figures

Recommended Videos

New Discovery: Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantities New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantities
Money Alert: Meet Africa's richest woman Money Alert Meet Africa's richest woman
Forbes: 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich list



Top Articles

1 Collapsed Banks Assets of UT Bank and Capital Bank for salebullet
2 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
3 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 In Singapore Government to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
6 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
8 Youth in Sanitation module YEA calls for more companies to...bullet
9 Street Lights In Ghana ECG is not responsible for your...bullet
10 Roads Networks Ghana has poor road infrastructure - Reportbullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
10 Vodafone adbullet

Business

MTN marks Vals Day celebration with blood donation exercise
Happy Valentine MTN marks Vals Day celebration with blood donation exercise
FIDE president Kirsan Ilyumzhinov was placed on a United States sanctions list in November 2015
In Syria Chess federation says UBS to close accounts over sanctions
Paying Taxes Newmont Ghana named country’s largest taxpayer for 2017
Salary Structure In Ghana Fair Wages want to stop yearly pay rise for public workers