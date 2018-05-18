Home > News > Business >

LPG retailers to strike on May 21


LPG retailers to strike on May 21

According to the group, the government has not addressed their concerns over the policy but is going ahead to implement it.

The members of the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Operators Association (GLiPGOA) will embark on an industrial action on Monday (May 21, 2018) over the government’s plan to implement the Cylinder Recirculation Module.

They argue that the policy is ill-planned and will only worsen the unemployment rate in the country adding that more than 7,000 people will lose their jobs if the government goes ahead with its Cylinder Recirculation Module (CRM).

READ ALSO: Occupy Ghana requests details of Sibton, GHIPSS interoperability deals

President of the Ghana LPG Operators association, Torgbui Adaklu V said they are left with no option than to strike since all efforts to get the government to halt the process have been futile.

On October 12, 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo, on the advice of Cabinet directed that the model is implemented as part of measures to ensure that the nation does not experience any more gas explosions after public outcry greeted the massive explosion of an LPG filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra.

If the policy is implemented, it will ensure that LPG Bottling Plants are sited away from congested commercial and populated centres. The plants will also procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets.

READ ALSO: Cancel $89m contract with Haitian firm - Imani to governnment

However, the group argues that this policy is inconsistent with the government’s policy to help the private sector create jobs.

The module, he said cannot prevent a gas explosion if that is the sole reason why it is being introduced. “In fact, we have many instances of gas explosions in countries running the CRM (Cylinder Recirculation Module), the module is an ill-prepared policy and it is bound to fail,” he said.

