Home > News > Business >

Monthly Pension :  SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10%


Monthly Pension SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10%

For now, the minimum pension for all fresh pensioners from January 2018 will be GH¢276.00.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has increased the monthly pension by 10% effective January 2018.

This means that current pensioners on the SSNIT Pension payroll as at December 2017 will have their pensions increased by 10%.

The move is in accordance with Section 80 of the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766).

READ ALSO: SSNIT versus Exton: The issues and ... - Pulse.com.gh

For now, the minimum pension for all fresh pensioners from January 2018 will be GH¢276.00.

Those on the current minimum pension of GH¢276.00 will have their pensions increased to GH¢303.60.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

TV License Fees: Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC
Ghana Investment Promotion Centre: GIPC staff in police grips over forged BOG documents Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over forged BOG documents
TV License: This is how your TV License fees will be distributed TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributed
TV License: It is needless to jail people over TV licence - AFAG TV License It is needless to jail people over TV licence - AFAG
Brazil: Country closes out 2017 with record trade surplus Brazil Country closes out 2017 with record trade surplus
China: Country's Ant Financial drops MoneyGram deal as US approval fails China Country's Ant Financial drops MoneyGram deal as US approval fails

Recommended Videos

Tech: 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones
Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG



Top Articles

1 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
2 Investment BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in bitcoin – Ndoumbullet
3 Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributedbullet
6 Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018bullet
7 TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority...bullet
8 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest car...bullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Vodafone adbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have introduced value-added tax, a first for the Gulf which has long prided itself on its tax-free, cradle-to-grave welfare system
Saudi, UAE Countries introduce VAT in first for Gulf
TV Licence GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers
Fuel NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol
Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister
Finance Ministry CHRAJ finds Ofori-Atta breached processes in issuance of $2.25bn bond