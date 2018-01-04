news

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has increased the monthly pension by 10% effective January 2018.

This means that current pensioners on the SSNIT Pension payroll as at December 2017 will have their pensions increased by 10%.

The move is in accordance with Section 80 of the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766).

For now, the minimum pension for all fresh pensioners from January 2018 will be GH¢276.00.

Those on the current minimum pension of GH¢276.00 will have their pensions increased to GH¢303.60.