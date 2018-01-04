For now, the minimum pension for all fresh pensioners from January 2018 will be GH¢276.00.
This means that current pensioners on the SSNIT Pension payroll as at December 2017 will have their pensions increased by 10%.
The move is in accordance with Section 80 of the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766).
Those on the current minimum pension of GH¢276.00 will have their pensions increased to GH¢303.60.