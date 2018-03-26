Home > News > Business >

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ revealed


The dust has finally settled after the unveiling of Samsung’s newest flagship; the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Ghana.

The electronics company believes their new product reimagine the way we communicate, share and experience the world.

After all the rumored design, specifications, features and hype the mobile phone giant outdoored the S9 and S9+ at the Accra Mall in Ghana.

 

According to Samsung Ghana representative who spoke at the launch, the products are made to deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound supported by Dolby Atmos and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display – a key staple in Samsung’s design heritage.

In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come with the new SmartThings app, which unites Samsung’s existing Internet of Things (IoT) services into one single, smart experience.

 

Specs and Features

  • Body: Polished aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front and back; IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple color schemes.

  • Display: 5.8″/6.2″ Super AMOLED Infinity, 2,960x1440px resolution, 18.5:9 (2.06:1) aspect ratio, 568/531ppi; HDR 10 compliant.

  • Rear camera: S9 and S9+: 12MP, f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, dual pixel phase detection autofocus, OIS; multi-shot image stacking; multi-frame noise reduction; 2160p/30fps video recording; 1080p/240fps; 960fps super slow-mo with automatic motion detection. S9+ only: Secondary telephoto 12MP, Type 1/3.4″ sensor, OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF, f/2.4 aperture, 52mm equiv. focal length

  • Front camera: 8MP, f/1.7 aperture, autofocus; 1440p/30fps video recording.

  • OS/Software: Android 8.0 Oreo; Samsung Grace UX; Bixby virtual assistant with Bixby Vision; KNOX with Intelligent Scan

  • Chipsets: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845: octa-core CPU (4×2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver), Adreno 630 GPU. Exynos 9810: octa-core CPU (4×2.8 GHz 3rd-gen Mongoose + 4×1.7GHz Cortex-A55), Mali-G72 MP18 GPU.

  • Memory: S9: 4GB of RAM; S9+: 6GB of RAM; 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage; microSD slot for cards up to 256GB, UFS cards support.

  • Battery: 3,000mAh/3,500mAh Li-Po (sealed); Adaptive Fast Charging; WPC&PMA wireless charging.

  • Connectivity: Single-SIM, Dual-SIM available in certain markets; LTE-A, 4-Band carrier aggregation, Cat.18 downlink; USB Type-C (v3.1); Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac; GPS, Beidou, Galileo; NFC; Bluetooth 5.0.

  • Misc: Fingerprint reader; iris recognition/face recognition; AKG by Harman Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos; 3.5mm jack; bundled AKG headphones.

