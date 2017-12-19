Home > News > Business >

Senior Minister :  Osafo Maafo's Ministry is not getting GHc 6m after minority protest


Senior Minister Osafo Maafo’s Ministry is not getting GHc 6m after minority protest

The Minority said it could not find the name of the Ministry in the list of the executive instrument outlining various ministries hence their protest.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo play

Yaw Osafo-Maafo
The GHC6 million budget allocated to the office of the Senior Minister has been withdrawn.

This follows a protest mounted by the Minority in Parliament.

The Minority said it could not find the name of the Ministry in the list of the executive instrument outlining various ministries.

A former Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson who raised the issue argued that the Minority will not support the approval of monies for an institution which is not covered by an executive instrument.

The office of the Senior Minister has therefore been encouraged to depend on the office of government machinery for its expenditure in the years ahead.

In the presentation of his 2018 budget, the Finance minister Ken Ofori Atta announced that GHC6 million had been allotted to the office of the senior minister.

The senior minister in his initial comment on the budget said it was a classy one.

“A budget that can bring a deficit of 10.2 to 6.5, a growth of 3.6 to 6.3; that’s growing and reducing deficit all simultaneously and eliminating taxes. I have never seen a combination like that. This is a budget of its own class, in a budget you solve one problem, this one is solving three,” he said.

