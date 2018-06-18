Yawson Wins a Car in West Hills Mall’s ‘Shop and Drive’ Promo

news

Mr. Benjamin Ampofo Yawson, a businessman resident at Mile 11 in Accra West, became the lucky winner of one of two brand new cars at stake in West Hills Mall’s ongoing ‘Shop and Drive’ loyalty appreciation promotion.

Mr. Yawson’s name popped up in the draw organised by the National Gaming Commission at West Hills Mall, making him the winner of one of the ultimate prizes - two brand new Grand Hyundai i10 saloon cars - which the mall has offered as a reward for shopper loyalty and dedication to the centre.

Some 59 other shoppers took home high-value prizes which included household items like microwave sets, home theatres, television sets, and smartphones.

On April 20, West Hills Mall once again raised the bar in the quality of appreciation for customer loyalty in the local retail sector when it put up two brand new Hyundai i10 Saloon cars and consolation giveaways of 120 high-value items to be won by any lucky patrons who shopped to the tune of a minimum of Ghc300.

READ ALSO: Mahama lacks understanding in Economics – Dr Bawumia

Mr. Yawson, an avid shopper and a fan of the mall, bought Ghc 300 worth of groceries to win the US$ 14,000.00 Hyundai i10.

“West Hills is my Mall. I live at Mile 11 so I go there almost every day to do my shopping and also to eat at the food court,” Mr. Yawson told reporters in a telephone conversation, adding that although he was very hopeful of winning one of the two cars at stake, he is still thunderstruck about how his ‘dream’ has come true.

“A few weeks ago when I went to do all that shopping, I wagered with my younger brother that this car (one of the Hyundai i10 cars) will be mine! He thought I had no chance, but now here we are. I own the car! Of course, I was initially surprised when I got the call, but I am very grateful to God and to the West Hills Mall for this and I urge everybody out there to start shopping at West Hills for incredible opportunities,” Mr. Yawson said.

A shopper who won a Microwave after the draw, said until his prize was handed to him, he never thought that such promotions were real. He praised the management of West Hills Mall for restoring his confidence in such promotion and especially for being true, transparent and fair to their customers.

The promo is ongoing, with a second brand new i10 Hyundai car and another batch of high-value consolation prizes waiting to be won after a second draw scheduled for mid-July.

READ ALSO: Bawumia says 'cedi depreciation temporary': Adviser says it won't 'last for long'

“With one of the two cars driven off by Mr. Yawson, the ‘Shop and Drive’ I expect the race for the second car and the other consolation prizes to heat up and get much more exciting. Just bear in mind that all of you shoppers at West Hills stand the same chance as Mr. Yawson to win something big and valuable in this promotion so long as you make the Ghc300 shopping mark,” said Mr. Michael Konadu, Marketing Manager.

Rewarding customers with cars and other high-value items in appreciation of customer loyalty is not new to West Hills Mall, as, within just three years of trading, the mall has presented five cars to shoppers as the ultimate give-aways in various promos.

In July 2015, barely a year after opening for business, the mall gave away a brand new KIA Rio saloon car in a ‘Scratch N Win’ promotion won by Pink FM’s broadcast journalist Kwame Okyere. In November 2016, the mall launched the Festive Sparkle promotion in which Francis Mensah, an Electrical Technician from Osu drove away a brand new Chevrolet Spark Lite saloon car, while in June last year, less than a year ago, Josiana Leber became the proud winner of a Chevrolet Cruise saloon car in the mall’s ‘Cruise Down to West Hills’ promotion.