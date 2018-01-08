Branding :  COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral

news

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Aidoo celebrated his 60th birthday with branded chocolates with his image on them.

His image on the chocolate has, however, created controversy with questions being raised about the appropriateness of the brand whether the taxpayer's money was used.

But Executive Assistant to the CEO Fiifi Boafo has said the branded bar of chocolate making the rounds on social media was duly paid for.

He said "the chocolates they are talking about was ordered by myself and it was at a cost of GHS2,940. An invoice was issued on the 13th of December and payment has been effected. It has nothing to do with COCOBOD, it has nothing to do with government institution and taxpayers’ money."

He explained that the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) customises Golden Tree chocolates for occasions such as birthdays, weddings and funerals for the public with an extra 10% charge for the branding.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "I don’t get the fuss about this story where people say that by branding chocolates, it constitutes profligacy, abuse of power and all sorts of descriptions."

Fiifi added that "It is a complete lie that COCOBOD money has been used to finance the birthday of Joseph Boahen Aidoo".