Home > News > Local >

Kofi Adda :  My critics lack education, are ill-informed - Sanitation minister


Kofi Adda My critics lack education, are ill-informed - Sanitation minister

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, said the bashing he has received is "based on lack of education, they are ill-informed and I shudder to say, they may be mischievous.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Kofi Adda
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Kofi Adda, has taken a swipe at critics who say he has performed poorly in office.

Media houses who have sought the opinion of their listeners and viewers have largely passed a damning verdict on his ministry as the worse performing.

READ MORE: Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablorman

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, said the bashing he has received is "based on lack of education, they are ill-informed and I shudder to say, they may be mischievous.”

Speaking to TV3's Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah, he brushed off critics, saying he is performing his duties according to his mandate.

The sanitation condition in Accra has declined, prompting people to question the essence of the sanitation ministry.

Mr Adda, however, notes that the responsibility of cleaning Accra and other cities is the primary responsibility of the local assemblies.

“I am not bothered. I am not bothered in the sense that, I am doing the right thing. I am doing what is really required for us to change the system around permanently," he said.

READ MORE: Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters

"Anybody who cares to know this should know first of all that the ultimate task of sweeping and collecting on the streets is for the local assemblies. The ministry fashions out policies, the ministry does the monitoring and the ministry tires to get the resources for them.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Volta Region: At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome road Volta Region At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome road
In Accra: Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablorman In Accra Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablorman
GTV: Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters GTV Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters
Cash For Seat: Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriates Cash For Seat Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriates
In Accra: Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bail In Accra Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bail
In Ashanti Region: Fire destroys shops at Abuakwa-Dadiase market In Ashanti Region Fire destroys shops at Abuakwa-Dadiase market

Recommended Videos

Register: MPs who absented themselves from Parliament Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliament
Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network
GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked



Top Articles

1 In Accra Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bailbullet
2 Cash For Seat Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriatesbullet
3 Volta Region At least three killed in horror crash on...bullet
4 USA Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shootingbullet
5 Kofi Adda My critics lack education, are ill-informed -...bullet
6 GTV Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaultersbullet
7 Punishment Assembly Member suspended for slapping KMA...bullet
8 Photo Mysterious stone with cross design discovered at...bullet
9 In Accra Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablormanbullet
10 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid...bullet

Related Articles

In Accra Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablorman
GTV Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters
Cash For Seat Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriates
In Accra Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bail
In Ashanti Region Fire destroys shops at Abuakwa-Dadiase market
In Eastern Region Police arrest woman, 2 others with 11 sacks of ‘wee’
Conflict of Interest CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds
Punishment Assembly Member suspended for slapping KMA Coordinating Director
GSTS Shooting Police officer is innocent, Lawyer says as case is adjourned
Road Crash 3 die after ramming into truck

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
4 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
5 Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliamentbullet
6 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow...bullet
7 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet
8 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
9 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid –...bullet
10 Development New mother and baby unit at KATH ready for...bullet

Local

In Eastern Region Police arrest woman, 2 others with 11 sacks of ‘wee’
Conflict of Interest CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds
Special Dev't Initiative We will not accept government’s defence of Hawa Koomson budget - Minority
GSTS Shooting Police officer is innocent, Lawyer says as case is adjourned