Kofi Adda :  My critics lack education, are ill-informed - Sanitation minister

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Kofi Adda, has taken a swipe at critics who say he has performed poorly in office.

Media houses who have sought the opinion of their listeners and viewers have largely passed a damning verdict on his ministry as the worse performing.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, said the bashing he has received is "based on lack of education, they are ill-informed and I shudder to say, they may be mischievous.”

Speaking to TV3's Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah, he brushed off critics, saying he is performing his duties according to his mandate.

The sanitation condition in Accra has declined, prompting people to question the essence of the sanitation ministry.

Mr Adda, however, notes that the responsibility of cleaning Accra and other cities is the primary responsibility of the local assemblies.

“I am not bothered. I am not bothered in the sense that, I am doing the right thing. I am doing what is really required for us to change the system around permanently," he said.

"Anybody who cares to know this should know first of all that the ultimate task of sweeping and collecting on the streets is for the local assemblies. The ministry fashions out policies, the ministry does the monitoring and the ministry tires to get the resources for them.”