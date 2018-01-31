Nyaho Tamakloe is dead

news

Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe V, Dufia of Whuti and Miafiaga of Anlo in the Volta region has passed on.

It is, however, immediately not known his age but the Nyaho Tamakloe Family of Whuti on Tuesday January 30, 2018 at the office of the former President, John Mahama to officially announce the death of the former chief.

Mahama has however, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the former Air-force Commander.

"I received a delegation from the Nyaho Tamakloe Family of Whuti to announce the death of Togbui Nyaho Tamakloe V, Dufia of Whuti and Mafiaga of Anlo. May his soul rest in peace", he wrote on Facebook.