Richard Quashigah :  Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants


He argues that the mode of application by the Immigration Service was basically meant to exploit Ghanaians who were desperate for jobs.

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Employment, Richard Quashigah, has urged people whose applications to join the Ghana Immigration Service were rejected, to sue the service over their Ghc50 initial payment.

His comments follow news that the Ghana Immigration Service received about 84,000 applications at the end of its 2017/2018 application process.

It later emerged that the Service will only recruit 500 out of the total number of applicants to fill the limited available positions.

Many have described the move as unfair, especially with the fact that the Service charged Ghc 50 for the sale of its e-voucher cards for the online application.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr. Quashigah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency, said he was ready to lead the charge for the legal action against the Immigration Service.

He believed that the Immigration Service must be made to provide details about the exercise.

“The Immigration Service will need to answer some pertinent questions. We do not think that unemployment must be an avenue for some other agencies to cash in and defraud young, desperate, vulnerable men and women of this country. That is grossly unfair. I am encouraging all young people from whom the Immigration Service collected GH¢50 previously, to take an action and go to court. I am ready to lead that charge on their behalf,” he said.

