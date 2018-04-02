Home > News > Politics >

Ghanaians are naturally liars - Kofi Wayo


Deceit Ghanaians are naturally liars - Kofi Wayo

He indicated that it is therefore not surprising that the politician goes about allegedly spewing propaganda and yet receives the praise of some Ghanaians as knowledgeable persons.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Charles Kofi Wayo play

Charles Kofi Wayo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial political figure and founder of the United Renaissance Party, Kofi Wayo has said that lying is in the DNA of Ghanaians.

He said it is innate for the Ghanaian to spew lies on everything we do hence our current predicament.

Kofi Wayo said, "I found out that they are liars after dealing with both political parties. It is the culture though it is not their DNA but we are not sincere people and that is the culture. We have no ideology, we have no philosophy and the politicians have left the people to suffer so I go to the villages to help the people”.

READ ALSO: Kofi Wayo charges military to withdraw from galamsey areas

He bemoaned the soliciting of money from politicians by the citizenry. "The problem I found is that everyone just wants free money to chop. If you don’t give them money they say this guy doesn’t have money.” he said.

Wayo was commenting on the number of promises politicians make to the electorate during electioneering campaigns.

He indicated that it is therefore not surprising that the politician goes about allegedly spewing propaganda and yet receives the praise of some Ghanaians as knowledgeable persons.

“You don’t ask the good questions and they know that you [Ghanaians] are ignorant so they go ahead to lie and you praise them for lying to you because Ghanaians enjoy listening to lies”, he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Allegations: Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt - Former NDC MP Allegations Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt - Former NDC MP
NDC Deputy Secretary: Koku Anyidoho says he remains unrepentant NDC Deputy Secretary Koku Anyidoho says he remains unrepentant
Warning: Mahama cautions public against fake Facebook accounts in his name Warning Mahama cautions public against fake Facebook accounts in his name
uniBank Takeover: Bawumia, Addison 'ungrateful' to Duffuor - NDC MP uniBank Takeover Bawumia, Addison 'ungrateful' to Duffuor - NDC MP
Politics: NPP campaign promises biggest "swindle" in history -Kwakye Ofosu Politics NPP campaign promises biggest "swindle" in history -Kwakye Ofosu
Violence: Hooligans attack NDC MP's house; scores wounded Violence Hooligans attack NDC MP's house; scores wounded

Recommended Videos

Ghana-US Military Deal: I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama Ghana-US Military Deal I Support Demo Against US Military Deal – Mahama
State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus



Top Articles

1 US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana...bullet
2 NDC Deputy Secretary 'I've not been charged with treason' - Anyidohobullet
3 Reshuffle Rasheed Seidu Inusah appointed new BNI bossbullet
4 Ghana US Military Deal How Ghana was shortchanged in the...bullet
5 Violence Hooligans attack NDC MP's house; scores woundedbullet
6 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with...bullet
7 Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as...bullet
8 Ghana-US Military Deal Military high command endorsed US...bullet
9 Coup Comments Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert...bullet
10 Murtala Mohammed Akufo-Addo embodies "chaos" and...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet

Politics

Politics "No sense" in Anyidoho's coup d'etat comments -Kweku Baako
Politics Eschew acrimony and put Ghana first -Palmer-Buckle tells NPP,NDC
Jubillee House Government justifies renaming of presidential villa
Treason Charge Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday