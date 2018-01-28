Home > Sports > Football >

Aduana Stars pip Asante Kotoko to lift title


Super Cup Aduana Stars pip Asante Kotoko to lift title

Bright Adjei scored in the 62nd minute to give Aduana all that they needed to emerge as champion of champions.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana Premier League league champions, Aduana Stars, pipped FA Cup Champions Asante Kotoko 1-0 to lift the Super Cup played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

The Dormaa-based club secured the title after a Bright Adjei goal in the 62nd minute gave them all that they needed to emerge as champion of champions.

The 'Ogya' club won the Ghana Premier League for the second time last season, and as Ghana's representatives in the CAF Champions league, this win will be a morale booster ahead of the competition as well as their league title defense, which starts next month.

The Super Cup, between winners of the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup winners, traditionally heralds the opening of the season, and this encounter officially opens the 2017/2018 season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Five things to know about Major League Soccer Football Five things to know about Major League Soccer
Football: Liverpool look to shore up defence against Huddersfield Football Liverpool look to shore up defence against Huddersfield
Football: Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal bow as Wenger waits on Ozil Football Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal bow as Wenger waits on Ozil
Football: Beckham set to launch long-sought Miami MLS club Football Beckham set to launch long-sought Miami MLS club
Football: Tevez 'feels alive again' on Boca return Football Tevez 'feels alive again' on Boca return
Football: Mertens keeps Napoli top, Milan stall Lazio in Serie A Football Mertens keeps Napoli top, Milan stall Lazio in Serie A

Recommended Videos

Video: Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration
Sport News: Team of the week 15.1.2018 Sport News Team of the week 15.1.2018
Sports News: These are 5 most valuable African players in Europe 2018 Sports News These are 5 most valuable African players in Europe 2018



Top Articles

1 Football Guardiola wants end to FA Cup replaysbullet
2 Football West Bromwich beat Liverpool amid VAR chaos, Spurs avoid upsetbullet
3 Football Uzbekistan crush Vietnam's cup dreams in U23 AFC finalbullet
4 Football Neymar brushes off penalty controversybullet
5 Football Rodriguez stars as Baggies beat Liverpool in VAR thrillerbullet
6 Football PSG outcast Lucas set for Tottenham escape - reportsbullet
7 Football Sanchez to make United debut in FA Cup tie with Yeovilbullet
8 Football VAR chaos spices up Liverpool-West Brom FA Cup tiebullet
9 Football Saudi, UAE football teams denied neutral venues...bullet
10 Dino Ndlovu From sleeping in toilet to Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
4 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
5 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
6 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
7 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from...bullet
8 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed himbullet
9 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive...bullet
10 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of...bullet

Football

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 28, 2018
Football Messi strikes late to down tough Alaves
Monaco's defender Fabinho (L) celebrates after scoring a goal on January 28, 2018 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France
Football Fabinho grabs Monaco point at Marseille, Bordeaux stun Lyon
"I've said many times the only thing they (referees) have to do is protect the players," said Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola, pictured on January 20, 2018
Football Guardiola urges referees to protect players after Sane injury
Manchester City's Brazilian defender Danilo gestures after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Cardiff City and Manchester on January 28, 2018
Football Five things we learned from the FA Cup