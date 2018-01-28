Aduana Stars pip Asante Kotoko to lift title

news

Ghana Premier League league champions, Aduana Stars, pipped FA Cup Champions Asante Kotoko 1-0 to lift the Super Cup played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

The Dormaa-based club secured the title after a Bright Adjei goal in the 62nd minute gave them all that they needed to emerge as champion of champions.

The 'Ogya' club won the Ghana Premier League for the second time last season, and as Ghana's representatives in the CAF Champions league, this win will be a morale booster ahead of the competition as well as their league title defense, which starts next month.

The Super Cup, between winners of the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup winners, traditionally heralds the opening of the season, and this encounter officially opens the 2017/2018 season.