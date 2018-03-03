Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid victory

news

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored a late penalty for Swansea City in their 4-1 thrashing of West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Swans went ahead in the 13th minute on the clock after Andre Ayew slid in a beautiful pass to Sung-Yong Ki, who unleashes a fabulous shot from long range.

Dutch midfielder Mike van der Hoorn connected to Ki's lofty corner ball to in the 32nd minute to extend the Welsh side advantage before Andy King tapped home on the goal line after a lucky rebound fell at his feet to give Swansea the cushioning in the 48th minute.

Jordan Ayew sealed a comfortable win for Carlos Carvahal's men in the 63rd minute from 12-yards after Cheikhou Kouyate was adjudged to have tripped Andre Ayew by referee Martin Atkinson.

Michael Antonio scored a 79th minute consolation for the Hammers as Swansea won the match 4-1.

Both Andre and Jordan Ayew saw 90 minutes of action for the resurgent Swans.