Andre unhappy with red card shown kid brother, Jordan

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew has described the red card shown to brother Jordan Ayew in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield as “difficult to accept”.

Jordan was shown a straight red card in just the 11th minute after he collided with Huddersfield skipper Jonathan Hogg.

The decision meant the Swans had to play with 10-men for close to 80 minutes, as they held on for a hard-fought draw with the Terriers.

Andre praised the spirit of his teammates in the Premier League clash, but bemoaned the red card shown to his younger brother.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram after the game to describe Jordan’s sending off as “difficult to accept”, whiles praising the support shown by the traveling Swansea fans.

Andre wrote: “Real dedication shown by the whole squad today…. good point. Difficult to accept the red card but it's part of the game. Thank you to all the fans your support was massive.”

Meanwhile Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has hinted that the club could appeal Jordan’s red card, insisting the decision was harsh.

“I saw a situation that was to me not a red card,” Carvalhal said in the aftermath of the game. “Now I’ve seen the video, it’s more easy to talk.

“Two players challenged very hard for the ball, exactly in the same position with the feet, two players, exactly the same.

“What my player did and the Huddersfield player did was exactly the same. You will see on the image. Both exactly the same position.

“If it’s a red card, a red card to both players or not a red card to any player. That’s my view from the video.

“I must respect the decision. We will analyse with some experts to help us if we have reasons or not to appeal, but let’s see, I don’t know.”