Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League


Top Draw Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Arsenal are set to play AC Milan on 8 March and 15 March in the UEFA Europa League.

  • Published:
Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 play

Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In an amazing turn of events, Arsenal have been handed AC milan in the UEFA Europa League draw.

The draw was held on 23 February, 2018 as matchups in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 games were decided.

Ac Milan are will play Arsenal at the San Siro on 8 March,2018 in the 1 Leg with the returning leg transpiring on 15 March,2018 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal draw AC Milan in UEFA Europa League Round of 16 play

Arsenal draw AC Milan in UEFA Europa League Round of 16

The two sides have not met in any European competition since 2012 at the 1/16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

READ MORE: This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with La Coruna

Arsenal got eliminated 4-3 on aggregate in the 2011/2012 UEFA Champions League season.

Arsenal will look to win their first European competition since the UEFA Cup winners Cup in 1995.

AC Milan play

AC Milan

 

That still stands as the only continental trophy Arsenal have annexed in history.

AC Milan have an array of 7 UEFA Champions Leagues, 2 UEFA Cup winners cup and 5 UEFA Super Cups to boast of in his trophy cabinet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Recommended Videos

Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League
Gianni Infantino: Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final
Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final