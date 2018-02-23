Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League

news

In an amazing turn of events, Arsenal have been handed AC milan in the UEFA Europa League draw.

The draw was held on 23 February, 2018 as matchups in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 games were decided.

Ac Milan are will play Arsenal at the San Siro on 8 March,2018 in the 1 Leg with the returning leg transpiring on 15 March,2018 at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides have not met in any European competition since 2012 at the 1/16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal got eliminated 4-3 on aggregate in the 2011/2012 UEFA Champions League season.

Arsenal will look to win their first European competition since the UEFA Cup winners Cup in 1995.

That still stands as the only continental trophy Arsenal have annexed in history.

AC Milan have an array of 7 UEFA Champions Leagues, 2 UEFA Cup winners cup and 5 UEFA Super Cups to boast of in his trophy cabinet.