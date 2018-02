24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Impressive Morocco went on rampage as they defeated Nigeria 4-0 in the final of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Sunday.

Zakaria Hadraf started the scoring just two minutes before the end of the first half.

Before Walid Kerty made it 2-0 and Zakaria Hadraf registered a brace in the 64 minute.

Ayoub Kaabi put the icing on the cake in the 73rd minute