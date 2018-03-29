Home > Sports > Football >

Nyantakyi was told he will die if he appoints me-GFA Vice President


Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi was told he will die if he appoints me-George Afriyie

The Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie has revealed that Kwesi Nyantakyi was told he will die in two years if he appointed George Afriyie as Vice President

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has revealed that the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi was warned he will die before Afriyie was appointed the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

READ ALSO:

George Afriyie was speaking in an interview with GTV Sports+ George Afryie did say he is forever grateful to God that those who were informed of the warning to Nyantakyi advised him not to pay heed to the message.

“Someone sent a text to Nyantakyi which said, ‘If you appoint George Afriyie as your vice, you will die within two years.'”

"The president showed the message to a few people but he never showed it to me. But the good people he showed told him I could never hurt a fly."Since that incident, every time I go on my knees to pray, I ask God to protect Nyantakyi,”
 

READ ALSO:

There have been rumors of a fallout between George Afryie and Kwesi Nyantakyi. George Afriyie has however announced his intention of contesting for the GFA Presidency in 2019 whereas Kwesi Nyantakyi has publicly announced that he will not go in for another term of office come next year.

Afriyie was appointed GFA Vice President in 2015

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Congratulations: Outstanding Ghanaian Sporting Personalities in the first quarter Congratulations Outstanding Ghanaian Sporting Personalities in the first quarter
Football: Conte sweats on Chelsea pair ahead of Spurs match Football Conte sweats on Chelsea pair ahead of Spurs match
Football: Puel says Iheanacho could play for Leicester despite broken hand Football Puel says Iheanacho could play for Leicester despite broken hand
Football: Southampton boss Hughes aims to pile on agony for West Ham Football Southampton boss Hughes aims to pile on agony for West Ham
He Shots! Goal!! Here’s Michael Essien’s best Chelsea goal according to the Black Stars player He Shots! Goal!! Here’s Michael Essien’s best Chelsea goal according to the Black Stars player
Football: Kane could face Chelsea, says Pochettino Football Kane could face Chelsea, says Pochettino

Recommended Videos

Chelsea Fans' Favourite: Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona
National Team: Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana
The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv



Top Articles

1 Football Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool before 'Neymar effect' - Roma...bullet
2 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for...bullet
3 Penalty Goal! Asante Kotoko sent packing from T&A Park with 1-0...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Here are the countries planning to boycott the 2018...bullet
6 Sigi Schmid Ibrahimovic's MLS debut 'possibly' as soon as...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League PLB will compensate Elmina Sharksbullet
8 Serie A Lazio fall for 2-million euro hacking scam - reportbullet
9 Racism I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Clubs who should have been more...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George...bullet

Football

Chelsea fans chose their favourite Michael Essien goal and it’s what you’d expect
Cracker! Chelsea fans chose their favourite Michael Essien goal and it’s what you’d expect
Tottenham and Everton to hijack Inter Milan's move for Kwadwo Asamoah
Hot Cake! Tottenham and Everton to hijack Inter Milan's move for Kwadwo Asamoah
Lionel Messi missed Argentina's two pre-World Cup friendlies with a hamstring strain
Football Messi returns to training with Barcelona
Midfielder Paul Pogba was one of two France players targeted by racist chants during a 3-1 friendly win over World Cup hosts Russia
Football Racism scandal rocks run-up to Russia's World Cup