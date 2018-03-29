news

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has revealed that the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi was warned he will die before Afriyie was appointed the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

George Afriyie was speaking in an interview with GTV Sports+ George Afryie did say he is forever grateful to God that those who were informed of the warning to Nyantakyi advised him not to pay heed to the message.

“Someone sent a text to Nyantakyi which said, ‘If you appoint George Afriyie as your vice, you will die within two years.'”

"The president showed the message to a few people but he never showed it to me. But the good people he showed told him I could never hurt a fly."Since that incident, every time I go on my knees to pray, I ask God to protect Nyantakyi,”



There have been rumors of a fallout between George Afryie and Kwesi Nyantakyi. George Afriyie has however announced his intention of contesting for the GFA Presidency in 2019 whereas Kwesi Nyantakyi has publicly announced that he will not go in for another term of office come next year.

Afriyie was appointed GFA Vice President in 2015