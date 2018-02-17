Home > Sports > Football >

Patrick Razak wants to leave Hearts of Oak for Guinean club


Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak wants to leave Hearts of Oak for Guinean club

The Guinean giants have made an official $80,000 offer for the winger, who has been on top form since joining Accra Hearts of Oak from Tamale Utretch.

play Patrick Razak wants to leave Hearts of Oak for Guinean club
Accra Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak has implored the club to let him leave following offers from Guinean top flight AC Horoya.



But with the club losing most of the players and the fiasco surrounding sacked Coach Frank Elliot Nuttal, the Accra-based club are reluctant to release the 21 year old.

Meanwhile, Patrick Razak, who is bent on joining the Guineans, with a house and $30,000 a month salary at stake, has pleaded to the club to allow him leave.

“I have told them (Hearts of Oak) I would like to go so they are working on it whether or not to release me”, Razak told FOX 97.9 FM.

“I don’t really know (when I will leave) but hopefully maybe this week or something like that, but as you know it is up to the management to release me or not so we are still waiting to hear from them”, he hoped.

