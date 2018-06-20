Pulse.com.gh logo
Portugal can still improve, says match-winner Ronaldo


Football Portugal can still improve, says match-winner Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal must strive to improve at the World Cup after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Group B rivals Morocco left them within sight of the knockout rounds.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Morocco to take his tally to four goals at the World Cup in Russia play

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Morocco to take his tally to four goals at the World Cup in Russia

(AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal must strive to improve at the World Cup after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Group B rivals Morocco left them within sight of the knockout rounds.

The Real Madrid forward scored his fourth goal in two games in Russia as the European champions moved top of their group ahead of Spain's match against Iran at 1800 GMT.

"I'm very happy. The most important thing was to win the game and to get the three points," Ronaldo said after his fourth-minute strike in Moscow decided a hard-fought contest.

"We knew if we lost we could be out. We knew Morocco would be giving their all. It was a surprise at the start because they were so strong.

"I managed to score a goal, it was great for me."

Portugal face Iran in their final group game on June 25 in Saransk.

"Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase," Ronaldo said.

"We're almost there (knockout stages) and then we'll see. We'll take things match after match. We will try to come first in the group."

