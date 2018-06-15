Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Saudi thumping offers little hope for Asian upturn in Russia


Football Saudi thumping offers little hope for Asian upturn in Russia

Asia's quartet of World Cup representatives failed to deliver a single victory four years ago and hopes of a turnaround in Russia are low, with continental powerhouses Japan and South Korea struggling for form.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asian anguish: Saudi Arabia's 5-0 thrashing by Russia got Asia's World Cup off to a terrible start play

Asian anguish: Saudi Arabia's 5-0 thrashing by Russia got Asia's World Cup off to a terrible start

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asia's quartet of World Cup representatives failed to deliver a single victory four years ago and hopes of a turnaround in Russia are low, with continental powerhouses Japan and South Korea struggling for form.

Five nations qualified from the Asian confederation for the 2018 World Cup but Saudi Arabia's 5-0 thumping at the hands of the hosts in the tournament opener followed the pattern of miserable performances and results for Asian sides in Brazil.

In the 16 years since Japan and South Korea hosted the tournament, with the latter reaching the semi-finals, they have each only made it beyond the group stages once, in 2010.

Frenchman Philippe Troussier took Japan to the last 16 on home soil in 2002 but believes they have "no chance" of making the knockout phase this time despite avoiding the tournament favourites in their group.

Japan sacked coach Vahid Halilhodzic in April but the decision to hire Akira Nishino has failed to inspire an immediate turnaround in fortunes, with warm-up friendly defeats against Ghana and Switzerland.

"Even if they play with (Jose) Mourinho or Arsene Wenger, it would be so difficult for Japan to get to the last 16," Troussier told AFP.

Halilhodzic's unwillingness to use some of Japan's star names such as Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa resulted in his dismissal.

However, even with their return, Japan lack the individual talent available to their opponents in Group H. Colombia boast the talent of James Rodriguez, Poland can field Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the star man for Senegal.

Spurs star Son

South Korea do have one outstanding talent in Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

Son scored 18 goals this season, including four in seven Champions League games, but has struggled to recreate that form when tasked with being the main man for his country.

Defeats to Bosnia and Senegal either side of a drab 0-0 draw with Bolivia in warm-up games have done little to inspire confidence that South Korea can rival Mexico or Sweden for second place behind Group F favourites Germany.

The Saudis' poor showing in Moscow against an unfancied Russia also does not bode well for an Australian side that finished below them in qualifying and face the might of France on Saturday.

Australia had to go through a mammoth 22-game qualifying campaign, including two playoffs, to make it to Russia.

However, they too have undergone a recent change in coach with Bert van Marwijk, who took the Netherlands to the final in 2010, inspiring an upturn in fortunes with recent wins against the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Despite a myriad of problems including cancelled warm-up friendlies and Nike's decision to stop supplying boots due to US sanctions, Iran may provide the Asian confederation's best chance of registering a win.

Carlos Queiroz's men stormed through qualifying undefeated in 18 games, conceding just five goals in the process.

Queiroz's defensive set-up frustrated Nigeria and Argentina four years ago and their opening game against Morocco on Friday offers an early chance to make an impression before tougher tasks against Spain and Portugal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Griezmann staying at Atletico, ends Barca speculation Football Griezmann staying at Atletico, ends Barca speculation
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Football: FIFA says acting over Palestinan FA chief's Messi comment Football FIFA says acting over Palestinan FA chief's Messi comment
Football: Russia thrash Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style Football Russia thrash Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style
Football: Russian opposition leader Navalny slams World Cup 'corruption' Football Russian opposition leader Navalny slams World Cup 'corruption'
Football: Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal Football Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
5 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key information...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
8 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
9 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching...bullet
10 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia snapped a seven-match winless run in style
Football Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams'
Flying start: Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the World Cup
Football Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup
Tearful: Real Madrid´s newly-appointed coach Julen Lopetegui
Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Former 'Take That' star Robbie Williams made a controversial gesture during the opening ceremony
Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture