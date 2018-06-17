Pulse.com.gh logo
Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an EARTHQUAKE


Mexico shocked the World Cup holders with a first half goal past Manuel Neuer in Sunday's Group F encounter, and the moment even caused an earthquake in Mexico City.

play Hirving Lozano then found the back of the net with a spectacular effort (Image: REUTERS)
With many expecting Germany to dominate their opponents in Moscow, the Central American nation bombarded forward early on and were rewarded after 35 minutes.

play (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

And as Lozano cut inside to slam the ball home, Mexico's seismic monitoring service, SIMMSA, detected artificial earthquake recordings most likely caused by celebrating fans in at least two of its sensors across the capital.

 

Mexico went on to win the game, so we can only imagine how wild the celebrations will be late into the night in both Russia and South America.

But it was the reaction immediately after Lozano's goal that caused an "artificial" earthquake, as SIMMSA - the body monitoring and analysing seismic activity in Mexico - so brilliantly put it.

It later added: "The earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the goal of the Mexico team in the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the City detected it."

