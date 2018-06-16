Nigeria 0-2 Croatia - How the players fared

news

Croatia are many people's dark horses, with a squad packed full of talent, while Nigeria are many people's favourite second nation at this tournament.

But the match faield to live up to the billing, with neither side really showing any urgency throughout the contest.

In the end is was Croatia who did enough, winning the game 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Okhenekaro Etebo and a Luka Modric penalty. Here's how we rated the two teams.

Croatia

Goalkeeper: Daniel Subasic

Had nothing to do. Nigeria were that bad that he had nothing at all to do apart from take a few goal-kicks and throw the ball out every now and then. 6

Right-back: Sime Vrsaljko

Wasn't really troubled in defence, but showed his attacking prowess, getting down the right-hand side on a number of occasions, although his delivery let him down. 6

Centre-back: Domagoj Vida

If you get past his ridiculous haircut, the veteran is quite clearly a useful centre-back. No nonsense, does not take prisoners. 6

Centre-back: Dejan Lovren

Foul on Ighalo inside ten seconds that came to nothing. Made a fine block to deny Iwobi as the first half drew to a close. 6

Left-back: Ivan Strinic

Didn't put a foot wrong at left-back. Tried to get forward but like so many other players just did not shine as we all expected. 6

Right wing: Ivan Perisic

Had Croatia's first chance and it came from a lovely Croatia move, but his first-time shot was just over the bar. Other than that was non existent, which was a shame, has so much ability. 5

Midfield: Luka Modric

What can we say about the little man that hasn't been said already? Hardly a classic Modric performance, but always wanted the ball and was the one to get Croatia going forward. Scored the second from the penalty spot coolly. 7

Midfield: Ivan Rakitic

Picked up the game's first yellow card for persistent fouling. Never really managed to get into the game in the first half, but did improve in the second half as he got on the ball in more effective positions. 6

Left wing: Ante Rebic

Bright down the left and wasn't restricted to that side either, popped up in a number of different positions. 7

Striker: Andrej Kramaric

Some nice touches early on, got himself into some good positions and was a constant threat to the Nigeria back-line. Header from a Rakitic cross was just over. Remind me why it didn't work out for him at Leicester? 7/10

Striker: Mario Mandzukic

Got his head on the Modric corner that led to the corner. His diving header was going wide, however. Showed a couple of nice touches in and around the box, but didn't really have another sniff of goal. 6

Nigeria

Goalkeeper: Francis Uzoho

For a 19-year-old he looked incredibly composed and his distribution was pretty good too, often collecting high balls into the box. Could do nothing about the Croatia opener and was sent the wrong way for the penalty. 6/10

Right-back: Shehu Abdullahi

Dealt with Perisic well, probably a testament to him that the Inter Milan man, wanted by a number of clubs this summer, was so quiet. 7

Centre-back: William Troost-Ekong

Looked a good defender as he got his head on anything that came into his box, until the 70th minute when he had his arms all over Mandzukic, conceding the penalty that effectively ended the game as a contest. 5

Centre-back: Leon Balogun

The new Brighton signing did not do too much wrong. Was pretty solid at the back. 6

Left-back: Brian Idowu

Got forward really well and can deliver a fine ball into the box too. 6/10

Right midfield: Alex Iwobi

Did absolutely nothing until the last minute of the first half when he struck a fine low drive that was well blocked by Lovren. 5/10

Midfield: Wilfried Ndidi

Looks an imposing figure alongside Mikel but like so many others there was no spark. 5/10

Midfield: Oghenekaro Etebo

Really confident on the ball and so unlucky to deflect Mandzukic's effort that was going wide into his own net. 6/10

Midfield: John Obi Mikel

Always looking for the ball in the middle of the park. He is the Nigeria fulcrum and got about the pitch well but you want some urgency from your captain and he did not provide it. 6/10

Left midfield: Victor Moses

The most fouled player in the first half. Croatia clearly felt that he was Nigeria's biggest threat and stopped him by any means possible. Went down a little too easily in the second half for my liking, but was the man most likely for Nigeria. 7/10

Striker: Odion Ighalo

Held the ball up well when it was regularly pumped forward to him. Had one chance in the first half that he wasted by taking too long over it and failed to get up ahead of Rebic as he nodded on for the opening Croatia goal. 6/10