Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisia

Harry Kane lead England to beat Tunisia 2-1 in the 2nd Group 6 game of the 2018 World Cup. Lets see players from both sides fared

Mouez Hassen 5

Got out of the action quite early but showed glimpses of brilliance before that.

Dylan Bronn 6

He had a decent game as he did his best to keep the likes of Dele Alli and Jese Lingard at bay

Syam Ben Youssef 7

He tried to make his presence felt at the back as he managed to keep Raheem Sterling under immense pressure to lose focus

Yassine Meriah 6

Also had a decent game at the back

Ali Maloul 7

Also had a decent game at the back but could not keep his composure till the very end

Ellyes Skhiri 7

He did his best to keep his own in the middle of the park

Fakhereedine Ben Youssef - 7

He looked to be one of the outlets anytime Tunisia tried to attack as he was fouled by Kyle Walker in the penalty box. This led to the first African goal at the 2018 World Cup

Ferjani Sassi – 6

The first African to score a goal at the 2018 World Cup has a game on the average after converting the penalty in the 35 minute

Naim Sliti -6

He looked sharp in the late minutes of the first half but faded of in due time.

Anice Badri – 6

He also had an average game on the night.

Wahbi Khazri -6

The striker was all over the place in the game but rendered very little end product at the end of it all

Jordan Pickford 6

The young keeper had little to do on the night aside failing to save the penalty from Sassi

Kyle Walker – 5

A very disappointing night for the Manchester City defender which can be defined by the penalty he gave away leading to the goal

John Stones- 5

He was not one reliable man at the back for the Three Lions

Harry Mcguire- 5

He was generally underwhelming

Jordan Henderson 6

Very average performance from the Liverpool skipper

Kieran Trippier 5

He had an average game at the right wing back position

Jesse Lingard – 5

He started brightly but was not up to the task

Delle Alli -5

Joins the club of under performers

Ashley Young

A lot of work rate but little end result

Raheem Sterling 5

Very atrocious finishing from the Manchester City young man. He really needs to work on that in order to be classified as “World Class”

Harry Kane 9

The English skipper proved his worth on the night by netting a brace to ensure the Three secured the three maximum points