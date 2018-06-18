Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisia

Sterling, Alli and Lingard flattered to deceive despite the slender win over Tunisia
Got out of the action quite early but showed glimpses of brilliance before that.
He had a decent game as he did his best to keep the likes of Dele Alli and Jese Lingard at bay
He tried to make his presence felt at the back as he managed to keep Raheem Sterling under immense pressure to lose focus
Also had a decent game at the back
Also had a decent game at the back but could not keep his composure till the very end
He did his best to keep his own in the middle of the park
He looked to be one of the outlets anytime Tunisia tried to attack as he was fouled by Kyle Walker in the penalty box. This led to the first African goal at the 2018 World Cup
The first African to score a goal at the 2018 World Cup has a game on the average after converting the penalty in the 35 minute
He looked sharp in the late minutes of the first half but faded of in due time.
He also had an average game on the night.
The striker was all over the place in the game but rendered very little end product at the end of it all
The young keeper had little to do on the night aside failing to save the penalty from Sassi
A very disappointing night for the Manchester City defender which can be defined by the penalty he gave away leading to the goal
He was not one reliable man at the back for the Three Lions
He was generally underwhelming
Very average performance from the Liverpool skipper
He had an average game at the right wing back position
He started brightly but was not up to the task
Joins the club of under performers
A lot of work rate but little end result
Very atrocious finishing from the Manchester City young man. He really needs to work on that in order to be classified as “World Class”
The English skipper proved his worth on the night by netting a brace to ensure the Three secured the three maximum points