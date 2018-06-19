Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia

We look at how players fared in game between Japan and Colombia
Colombia lost to Japan 2-1 and that will go down as a shock result in the most interesting group in the World Cup 2018. Here is how they fared
Ospina 6
Murrilo 5
Arias 5
Sanchez 3
Falcao 6
Cuadrado
Lerma 5
Mojica 5
Quintero 6
Izquierdo 6
Davinson Sanchez 5
Barrios 5
Bacca 5
Rodriguez 6
Japan
Kawashima 5
Shoji 6
Nagatomo 7
Shibasaka 6
Haraguchi 6
Kagawa 8
Inui 7
Osaka 7
Hasebe 6
Sakai 6
Yoshida 7
Honda 7
Okazaki 6
Yamaguchi 6