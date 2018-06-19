Pulse.com.gh logo
Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia


We look at how players fared in game between Japan and Colombia

Colombia lost to Japan 2-1 and that will go down as a shock result in the most interesting group in the World Cup 2018. Here is how they fared

Ospina 6

Murrilo 5

Arias 5

Sanchez 3

Falcao 6

Cuadrado

Lerma 5

Mojica 5

Quintero 6

Izquierdo 6

Davinson Sanchez 5

Barrios 5

Bacca 5

Rodriguez 6

Japan

Kawashima 5

Shoji 6

Nagatomo 7

Shibasaka 6

Haraguchi 6

Kagawa 8

Inui 7

Osaka 7

Hasebe 6

Sakai 6

Yoshida 7

Honda 7

Okazaki 6

Yamaguchi 6

