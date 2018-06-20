Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player ratings from Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia


World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to send Egypt packing in conjunction with the defeated side. This is how both sides fared

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Luis Suarez scored winner to ensure a 1-0 victory for Uruguay and making sure Egypt were once and for all know their fate as group stage exciters.

However, Diego Godin outperformed every other individual on the afternoon. This is how all players fared on the afternoon

Uruguay

play

 

Fernando Muslera - 6

Guillermo Varela - 6

 Jose Gimenez - 6

 Diego Godin - 7

Martin Caceres - 6

Carlos Sanchez - 6

 Matias Vecino - 6

 Rodrigo Bentancur – 6

 Cristian Rodriguez - 6

Edinson Cavani - 5

 Luis Suarez - 6

READ ALSO:How Mo Salah’s world best dreams fell in the hands of Russian mafia

Saudi Arabia

play

 

Mohammed Al-Owais - 5

 Mohammed Al-Breik - 6

Osama Hawsawi - 6

Ali Albulayhi - 6

 Yasser Al-Shahrani - 6

Taiseer Al Jassam - 6

 Abdullah Otayf - 6

Hattan Bahebri - 5

Salman Al-Faraj - 6

Salem Al-Dawsari - 6

 

Fahad Al-Muwallad – 5

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain
Football: Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase Football Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair
World Cup 2018: Egypt bow out of Russia 2018 after Uruguay victory over Saudis World Cup 2018 Egypt bow out of Russia 2018 after Uruguay victory over Saudis
World Cup 2018: Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot World Cup 2018 Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot
World Cup 2018: Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair
World Cup 2018: Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win World Cup 2018 Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win
World Cup 2018: Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16 World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegalbullet
3 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win,...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
9 World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze...bullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal
World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco
Football Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win