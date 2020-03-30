He died on Monday morning at his home in Sunyani.

According to his striking partner at both Bofoakwa and the Black Stars Dan Owusu, Kwasi went to bed without any illness last night but failed to wake up this morning.

The cause of Kwasi Owusu’s death remains unknown, so his body has been sent to the hospital for autopsy.

Kwasi Owusu is one of Ghana’s finest strikers of all-time and his power in the air and ability to bully defenders gave him the nick-name ‘Power House’.

He bagged 40 goals in the shirt of the senior national team of Ghana the Black Stars

Owusu is the third all-time top scorer of Ghana in competitive games after Asamoah Gyan, Edward Acquah.

His death has occurred in less than 24 hours after the passing of another Black Stars striker Opoku Nti, whose death occurred on Sunday in Kumasi.

May His Soul Rest in Peace.