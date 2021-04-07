African Union (AU) and International Labour Organization (ILO) launch International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour paving the way for greater collaboration among stakeholders in Africa

The event brought together Ministers responsible for Labour and Social Protection in Africa, representatives of regional economic commissions, continental bodies such as the AU Commissions, and the Pan-African Parliament.

In addition to the Economic Community of West African States, five countries, including Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, Ethiopia, Malawi, Cameroon and Rwanda, described a number of existing interventions and institutional mechanisms, programmes and milestones, as well as pilot projects.

Discussing how to better address policy dialogue and strengthen existing mechanisms, stakeholders including the ILO Director-General Guy Ryder, the Chair of the Alliance 8.7. and representatives of UNICEF and FAO as well as the Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi emphasized the importance of supporting the AU Action Plan and called for stronger commitments.

“I call on you today to help fight against child labour by committing to act this year and beyond,” said Congolese musician Lokua Kuanza.

Members of the donor community presented multiple interventions across Africa as well as their projections and pledges for 2021 and beyond. These include the ILO’s projects such as Clear Cotton project in Mali and Burkina Faso, which is funded by the European Union, and Accelerating Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chains in Africa (Accel Africa), a project funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.