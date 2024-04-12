ADVERTISEMENT
Nanky unleashes a gust of seduction in music video for new single ‘Duro’

Dorcas Agambila

As the cool breezes of April announce fresh beginnings, Nanky presents ‘Duro’–an Afrobeats track filled with refreshing energy.

This sultry ode, made for the hunnies, is packed with lots of charisma and emotion that beckons you to listen. The song drops alongside a music video.

Produced by Qweccy Plus, ‘Duro’ emerges from Nanky’s vault of hits as the quintessential anthem to celebrate beauty and its many forms. Its opening–a captivating symphony of synths–whispers directly to the soul, seizing your senses to fill your mind with a magnificent portrait of the African woman.

Nanky

Nanky’s desirable lyrics and tone quickly capture the moment in its brilliance. His words balance the line between feelings of allure and yearning, infusing the beat with a sexual energy that weaves in a tale of desire–a fitting honor of the grace women possess.

Nanky’s vocals unfurl into a tapestry of beautiful scenes that effortlessly captivate. Yaw Skyface captures the passion between Nanky and his love interest in backdrops that range from artistic to intimate.

Nanky

These special moments are brought to life by the director with vibrant colors, making this video a must-watch.

While ‘Duro’ might translate to “wait” in Yoruba, it is a song that demands your attention. It’s not merely a serenade but an invitation: a call to feel.

Nanky
Don’t just listen, immerse yourself in the delectable rhythms of ‘Duro’ to find out why it is more than a song. Feel the magic now!

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

