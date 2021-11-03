Asantehene & Asanteman endorse Zeepay Mobile Money

The Asantehene further mentioned that he is exceptionally excited that one of his own, the late Dr A. K. Appiah is part of the starting founders of Zeepay, and therefore he receives Zeepay into Asanteman as his own.

Leading up to Akwasidae, Zeepay stormed Asanteman from Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to Sunday, October 31, 2021, where it conducted full scale market activations from Ejisu to Anloga Junction with support from local radio stations.

On Thursday, the float moved from Asafo to Adum and finally to Kejetia, announcing Zeepay’s presence in their town and signing locals onto Zeepay Mobile Money. On Friday, they visited Suame, Banatama and Abrepo with a crowing programme at a local chop bar called ‘Efie Fufuo’ where locals were invited for free fufu with the Zeepay activations team.

The five-day event was climaxed by meeting the Asantehene at the Akwasidae celebration at Manhyia Palace during which Zeepay presented gifts to the Palace as custom demands. The Asantehene recalled his relationship to the late Dr Anthony Kwasi Appiah (Father to Andrew Takyi-Appiah), an old and dear friend of his and thanked the party for returning his lost son.

Finally, he offered his blessings and support to Zeepay Mobile Money. Zeepay’s MD said: “This has been the single most effective campaign we have run in the Ashanti Region. We have indeed been honored to meet with the King to celebrate Akwasidae with the people of Asanteman and to be given the opportunity to donate to the Otumfuo Education Fund.”

In attendance was Paa Kwasi Yankey, Chairman of the Board; James Quarshie, Zeepay Club Partner; Dede Quarshie, General Manager Commercial; Felicity Jaforktuk, Product Manager; Gloria Kumi, Service Delivery Manager; Morkor Quarshie, Brand Manager; Oscar Bempong, Author of Mindset Revolution; and Patrick Adjei Kontoh, Liaison Officer to Manhyia Palace.

Zeepay is the fastest growing mobile financial services company across Africa with operations in Ghana and the United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa with termination agreements in over 90 jurisdictions globally. Zeepay specializes in remittance termination into mobile wallets and is completely networked and partner agnostic.

