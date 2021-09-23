Burundi Signs its second Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2021-2026

Ambassador Rémy Barampama, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, and Mr Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Burundi’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2021–2026 on 23 September. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.