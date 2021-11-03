Closeup thrills customers with “Ride with KiDi” Campaign

Following a successful launch of Closeup Menthol Fresh and Closeup Red Hot, the newest variants of the popular toothpaste, Closeup has made it a mission to remind Ghanaians why it is one of the best oral care brands in Ghana.

To do so, the “Ride with Kidi” campaign in collaboration with Uber was a way to bring customers of both brands the opportunity to enjoy a great and interactive session with Kidi.

The rides were specific to some key routes including Achimota, Dzorwulu, University of Ghana, Legon Campus and East Legon.

To take it notch above exciting, riders who made requests to East Legon got a free meal from Nyonyo – a meal picked up and delivered by the one and only Kidi. In addition, foods purchased from Nyonyo received free products from Closeup.

Eric Kpodo, Michelle Cudjoe and Precious were among some of the lucky few who got to ‘ride with Kidi’ and they couldn’t hide their excitement as it was a dream come true to vibe with the ‘Sugar Daddy’

How cool, right?

In addition, the Closeup team has been sampling customers with the new variants at different restaurants and fast food joints including Papa’s Pizza, Nyonyo, Munchy’s, E Joint Eatery, Potbelly, Urban Taste, as well as Grab a Bite.

Both Closeup Menthol Fresh and Closeup Red Hot are an improvement of the already existing Closeup, and contain components of purifying gel, ice cool crystals and anti-bacterial mouthwash that gives an active and three-in-one benefit of cleaning, protecting, and whitening, for stronger, cleaner teeth and gums.

Purifying gel, one of the main components of the new variants, cleans to the deepest corners of the mouth, while ice cool crystals are responsible for intensely cooling and leaving the mouth refreshed, and the anti-bacterial mouthwash fights off 99% of bacteria and seals in the freshness that comes after brushing.

Closeup has always remained the preferred gel toothpaste and looks forward to exciting it customers with more amazing treats.

Never miss the chance to have a great smile, healthy teeth, and fresh breath with Closeup.

Where will Closeup be going to next?