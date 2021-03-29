Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (28 March 2021)

13 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours out of which 2 occured in the last 24 hours while 11 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,117. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,221 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,060 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 121 patients are in the ICU, 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are on observation.

Another 88 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).