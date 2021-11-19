All those efforts might seem useless unless you find the right network. When running any business, networking is as important as starting your business. Some top business moguls have emphasized that your network is your net worth. Whatever your type of business, the right network is critical in your success or failure. Today, Dairon Dip, a top luxury car dealer, would like to share how one can effectively establish a network.
Dairon Dip reveals 3 practical ways to help you network effectively
Doing what you love is freedom, and loving what you do is absolute happiness. You might be doing what you love, putting in the required efforts but forgetting the most critical part: networking.
Dairon Dip is a car dealer whose experience spans over 12 years. The owner of four car dealerships, Dairon believes his success in the business can be attributed to doing what he loves and using his networks to increase sales and profits. He points out that the right networks have played a major part in developing his dealership by increasing the options at his disposal. According to Dairon, a network increases your presence and customer base.
“First, increase your audience by joining social media platforms; having more contacts is all that is needed,” says Dairon. He believes that once you have more followers on social media within your niche, you stand a chance of getting new clients from the new pool. “Remember that social media is the new networking feature that can connect you to the highest amount of clients without having to meet them physically,” says Dairon.
“Second, prioritize quality over quantity,” Dairon adds. He states that a business person need not have a huge number of followers on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. However, having the right number of people who share the same niche is quite important.
Lastly, Dairon adds that you should join groups and get involved depending on your industry. Everyone can thus share the various experiences they have had in their specific industry. Through this involvement, you get to learn and acquire prospective clients and suppliers.
Make good use of technology in finding new networks. In an effective network, it is all about the people you know and the new people you get to know through others. Always remember that your network is as strong as you manage it.
