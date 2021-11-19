Dairon Dip reveals 3 practical ways to help you network effectively

Dairon Dip is a car dealer whose experience spans over 12 years. The owner of four car dealerships, Dairon believes his success in the business can be attributed to doing what he loves and using his networks to increase sales and profits. He points out that the right networks have played a major part in developing his dealership by increasing the options at his disposal. According to Dairon, a network increases your presence and customer base.

“First, increase your audience by joining social media platforms; having more contacts is all that is needed,” says Dairon. He believes that once you have more followers on social media within your niche, you stand a chance of getting new clients from the new pool. “Remember that social media is the new networking feature that can connect you to the highest amount of clients without having to meet them physically,” says Dairon.

“Second, prioritize quality over quantity,” Dairon adds. He states that a business person need not have a huge number of followers on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. However, having the right number of people who share the same niche is quite important.

Lastly, Dairon adds that you should join groups and get involved depending on your industry. Everyone can thus share the various experiences they have had in their specific industry. Through this involvement, you get to learn and acquire prospective clients and suppliers.